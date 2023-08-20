Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives, Including Pregnant Woman, Near ExpoCuba

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Four, Including Pregnant Woman, in Cuba

A devastating accident occurred on Saturday night, resulting in the loss of four lives, including that of a pregnant woman, according to reports on social media. The incident took place near ExpoCuba, in the vicinity of 100 avenue, as stated by the Facebook group “BUSES & TRUCKS ACCIDENTS for more experience and fewer victims!”

Based on eyewitness accounts, the accident involved a collision between an almendrón (a vintage Cuban taxi) and a modern car, resulting in the death of all three occupants of the modern vehicle. A witness commented, “As far as I understand it was an accident between two light cars, where 4 victims were initially transferred to the hospital and 2 who were already deceased in the place, later they informed me that those transferred to the hospital center also died.”

Another Facebook user added, “It was a 48 green almendrón and a modern light car was ugly. It was because of the 100 dam like who goes to the dairy complex that is after the entrance that goes to the electric but on Calle 100.”

One of the deceased individuals has been identified as Yassel Pérez, based on information shared by social media users who knew him.

As of now, no official information has been released regarding the cause of the accident or the identities of the other victims involved.

In a separate incident over the weekend, an 18-year-old from Guantanamo lost his life in an accident involving a tractor in the municipality of San Antonio del Sur.

According to authorities, a total of 3,620 traffic accidents have occurred in Cuba during the first five months of 2023, resulting in 290 fatalities and 2,807 injuries. People between the ages of 21 and 35 represented 22% of those affected by accidents on the island, highlighting the alarming statistics that surround road safety in Cuba.

The tragic accident serves as a somber reminder of the need for improved road safety measures and increased awareness to prevent further loss of life on the streets of Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

