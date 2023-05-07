Home » Legs grow: Enjoy smooth skin for up to 4 weeks
Legs grow: Enjoy smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

by admin
Legs grow: Enjoy smooth skin for up to 4 weeks

Enthaarung
Legs grow: Your skin should remain stubble-free for up to four weeks

As the hair grows, it pulls the roots out of the skin

© Wavebreakmedia Ltd / Getty Images

Anna Slice

As beautiful as summer is, it brings with it an unwelcome side effect: the increased exposure to light on our skin stimulates hair growth. In other words, despite the daily shave, the first stubble on your legs will already be noticeable the following day – unless you switch to wax.

Anyone who shaves their legs regularly will notice a major difference between the seasons: while our hair grows back much more slowly in the cold and dark winter months, it is in high demand in the warm summer months. This is due to the rising temperatures and the higher UV exposure. As a result, many people have to go to school almost every day in the middle of the year razor unless you wax your legs. Then they usually have several stubble-free weeks ahead of them. Which methods are the most popular and what you should know about waxing is explained here.

Cold or warm wax: There are these methods

When you shave, your hair on your legs is only cut off above the skin and can therefore grow back faster. When waxing, on the other hand, the hair and its roots are pulled out of the skin. As a result, it can take three to six weeks for stubble to show up. How long your legs actually stay straight always depends on how fast your hair grows – and what growth phase your hair was in at the time of removal. Basically, you can choose between three different waxing methods:

1. Cold Wax Strips

So-called cold wax strips made of cotton or coated paper are briefly warmed up between the hands, pressed vertically against the legs and after just a few seconds pulled off with a jerk – against the direction of growth. The hair is pulled out of the skin along with its roots and sticks to the wax. This results in the following advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages

Disadvantages

The simple and quick application

Quite a painful procedure

Also suitable for other body regions (arms, armpits and bikini area).

The hairs must be at least four to five millimeters long so that they stick to the wax

The more often you wax, the more sparsely the hair grows back

The hairs can break off more easily and therefore grow back faster

After three to four treatments, all hair is removed evenly

Due to different growth cycles, individual hairs can grow back faster at first

After successful application, the legs remain stubble-free for several weeks

The cold wax strips can only be used once and end up in the garbage after use

2. Warm wax strips

An equally effective and popular way to depilate legs is warm wax. As the name suggests, the water soluble wax heated in a container and then using a wooden spatula applied to the skin. The heat should make it easier to remove the hair roots and therefore cause less pain. After a short waiting time, the cold warm wax strips are also pulled off with a jerk in order to get as many hairs as possible together with the roots at once.
This results in the following advantages and disadvantages:

Advantages

Disadvantages

The procedure is said to be less painful

Wax that is too hot can burn the skin

Also suitable for other body regions (face, arms, armpits and bikini area).

The acquisition costs are higher than with cold wax strips

No strips of paper or cloth are needed, so there is less waste

Wax and wood spatula must be bought regularly when they have been used up

After successful application, the legs remain stubble-free for several weeks

The hairs must be at least four to five millimeters long so that they stick to the wax

3. Warm wax roller

Here, too, the warm wax is applied to the skin to remove the annoying hairs. But not with a wooden spatula: the electric one warm wax device has a so-called roll-on system – i.e. the wax is smeared onto the legs with a roller in the direction of hair growth. A fleece strip is then laid over it, pressed firmly and pulled off with a jerk. According to the manufacturer, the product has been dermatologically tested and can even remove shorter hair from two millimeters in length. Your legs should then remain smooth for up to 28 days. The matching ones Patterns made of wax can be reordered.

Leg waxing tips: what you should know

If you are waxing your legs for the first time, here are a few tips to keep in mind:

  1. Wax residues can be easily removed from the skin with water, tissues or even baby oil.
  2. If you have a sunburn on your legs, the skin must not be waxed in any case.
  3. After waxing, the skin is irritated and can be soothed with an aloe vera gel or après sun lotion.
  4. To avoid ingrown hairs, you can wash off the waxed skin after two to three days with a exfoliating glove treat.
  5. Avoid direct sunlight for 24 hours after depilating with cold or warm wax.

