Fleischerei Röhrs: More than 300 years old traditional slaughterhouse is insolvent

The Fleischerei Röhrs from Jork near Hamburg is the oldest slaughterhouse in northern Germany with roots going back to 1709. The company is best known for regional meat from species-appropriate husbandry. But now the family business has to file for bankruptcy.

The butcher Röhrs is in financial difficulties and had to file for bankruptcy. This emerges from a press release by the law firm Fink Rinckens Heerma Rechtsanwälte (FRH), which was published on Thursday. Accordingly, Hendrik Heerma, a partner at FRH, was appointed as the provisional insolvency administrator.

More than 300 years old traditional slaughterhouse is insolvent

“As a temporary entrepreneur, Heerma has the task of restructuring the traditional company Röhrs financially,” says the statement. And there is good news: The medium-sized company with its 28 employees in the center of Jork is to be retained “and will be continued in full by Heerma.” The day-to-day business will not be affected by the developments.

The reason for the bankruptcy is the general inflation. The butcher shop had previously invested millions in a new, modern slaughterhouse and production hall, which, however, became significantly more expensive due to the inflation-related increase in construction costs.

“In our craft, we stand for animal welfare and the high quality of our goods”

Nevertheless: “The investments already made should strengthen the region in the long term. We are in close, constructive exchange with our financiers here,” affirms junior entrepreneur and master butcher Daniel Röhrs, who has been running the slaughterhouse together with his father Friedrich for five years. “In our craft, we stand for animal welfare and the high quality of our goods.”

The butcher’s shop has been part of Jork since 1709 and has been in the hands of Friedrich Röhrs for over 30 years. “Thanks to the close cooperation with farmers from the area, we know the feed quality of the animals and their rearing very well. In this way we can ensure high meat quality, species-appropriate husbandry and sustainability,” says the company’s website.

The future of the medium-sized company is now in the hands of the law firm FRH, which, according to its own statement, sees itself as a “temporary entrepreneur” in order to “make companies competitive again and to secure as many jobs as possible”. (aba)