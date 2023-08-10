Less than two litres: Experts say how much you should really be drinking a day

Drinking a lot and regularly is important. 2 to 2.5 liters per day is the standard rule. According to researchers, however, you should follow a different rule.

The best known answer to the question “How much should I drink a day” is probably this recommendation: two to three liters. The specification is not really proven – and researchers have set a different rule.

How Much Water Should I Drink Per Day?

Some experts agree that we shouldn’t think of the amount of water in litres, but rather in single sips. They recommend taking small sips of water throughout the day, whether you’re thirsty or not.

In addition, the experts recommend the following calculation:

You should drink 30 to 40 milliliters of water per kilogram of body weight.

With this method of calculation you can calculate how much water you should drink every day. Because especially when it comes to liquid and food intake, it is not so easy to make general statements because every body works differently.

An important note that is often forgotten or overlooked is the following: The recommended amount of water always includes the intake of water through food.

These factors influence the water requirement

In addition to individual factors such as body weight, gender or fitness, other factors also influence the water requirement per day:

Season: Depending on the season, you need more water per day. Especially in summer you sweat a lot and lose more water as a result. That’s why you should drink a lot, especially when it’s hot.

Residence: In hot and tropical areas, but also in the mountains, you should drink a lot. Because the body needs more water there.

Nutrition: Do you like salty and spicy dishes, sweets and coffee? Even then you should definitely drink a lot of water, because these foods deprive the body of a lot of fluid.