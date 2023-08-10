Home » Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans want nothing to do with it
Business

Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans want nothing to do with it

by admin
Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans want nothing to do with it

The other answers also show that the acceptance of cars without drivers will depend crucially on how often they are involved in accidents. A further 18 percent are in favor of approval if the risk of accidents is lower than with human drivers. On the other hand, 20 percent demand that the risk of accidents must be “close to zero” before the use is justifiable. Overall, less than half of Germans (47 percent) can imagine allowing autonomous driving at all. It is also striking how large the core of those who reject autonomous driving in principle is, alongside the many undecided (21 percent). 32 percent of all respondents would refuse autonomous driving under all conceivable circumstances.

See also  Mps, what is the 2.5 billion capital increase and what are the unknowns

You may also like

Jiaxing Municipal Audit Bureau Holds Training Session on...

Report: Asia’s once-richest woman loses 84 percent of...

Dear flights, the government to the EU: “Companies...

“German medium-sized companies are being sacrificed in the...

Taxi, war against the Omnibus decree: “Ready to...

National Standard for Green Product Evaluation of Logistics...

Buying a used Rolex? That’s how you know...

Not only artificial intelligence, the pharmaceutical sector is...

Autonomous driving is coming – but many Germans...

Cuban Businesses Paralyzed by New Banking Measures: Cash...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy