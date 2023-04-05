ING raises interest rates. picture alliance / Hauke-Christian Dittrich | Hauke ​​Christian Dittrich

The German bank ING is now paying three percent interest on call money, as the bank announced in a press release. Accordingly, all customers would receive three percent interest on new overnight deposits for six months. The bank is setting new standards with an interest rate of three percent.

The advantage of call money: You can access your money within a day and still receive interest from your bank. The call money account is therefore well suited for the reserve of an emergency fund.

The bank is setting new standards with an interest rate of three percent. So far, the fintechs Traderepublic or Scalable Capital have been considered pioneers. They paid two or 2.3 percent interest on the call money.

“With this step, we are reaffirming our growth ambitions and also letting our existing customers participate more in rising interest rates,” says Nick Jue, CEO of ING Germany.

LS