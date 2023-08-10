Home » People flee from flames in Hawaii: tourists jump into the sea to escape the fires – Video
People flee from flames in Hawaii: tourists jump into the sea to escape the fires – Video

People flee from flames in Hawaii: tourists jump into the sea to escape the fires – Video

People that they escape by carwhile all around the flames devastate everything; other tourists who find shelter at sea, on boats. The town of Lahaina, in Hawaii, was reduced to ashes by flames driven by gusts of wind from a hurricane. The Coast Guard said it had rescued at least a dozen people in the water.
Local authorities were completely blown away by the scale and dynamics of the disaster. “We expected rain, we expected floods, we couldn’t expect a hurricane that didn’t hit our islands to cause these kinds of fires,” the lieutenant governor admitted. Sylva Luke. Six people died in Lahaina.

The video of the assassination in Ecuador of the candidate for president Villavicencio: the attack at the end of the rally

