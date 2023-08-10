People flee from flames in Hawaii: tourists jump into the sea to escape the fires – Video

People that they escape by carwhile all around the flames devastate everything; other tourists who find shelter at sea, on boats. The town of Lahaina, in Hawaii, was reduced to ashes by flames driven by gusts of wind from a hurricane. The Coast Guard said it had rescued at least a dozen people in the water.
Local authorities were completely blown away by the scale and dynamics of the disaster. “We expected rain, we expected floods, we couldn’t expect a hurricane that didn’t hit our islands to cause these kinds of fires,” the lieutenant governor admitted. Sylva Luke. Six people died in Lahaina.
