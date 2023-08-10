Home » WSG Tirol signed midfielder Taferner
Midfielder Matthäus Taferner returns to his home in Tyrol. Bundesliga club WSG Tirol announced on Thursday the commitment of the 22-year-old midfielder, who had played for league rivals Wolfsberg for the past three years.

According to the Watteners, Taferner, who comes from the offspring of FC Wacker Innsbruck, signed a “long-term” contract, but the club did not give any more details.

“Matthäus Taferner is one of the greatest talents in Tyrol. Despite his young age, he already has a lot of experience. The fact that he was captain at times at Wolfsberger AC definitely shows his leadership qualities,” said WSG sports director Stefan Köck, pleased about the reinforcement.

