Let your pregnant baby listen to music: for how long and what genre? I study

If you are a music lover, let the babies listen to it in your womb. It could have positive effects on them as well.

Listening to musica it is an activity of great importance to many individuals, as it performs various functions in our daily lives. Some use it to start the day, upon awakening, as they prepare to face the challenges ahead. Others, on the other hand, rely on this to relax in the evening or to find the necessary energy during sporting activity. Music has the ability to positively influence our mood. Also, according to some research, it can even improve our ability to concentrate.

Incredibly, these beneficial effects could also apply to children during the prenatal stageas some investigations suggest. He dr. Ibrahim Baltagi, professor and researcher of Music at the Lebanese American University, has devoted a lot of time to studying the effects of music on the brain development of the fetus. According to his research, listening to him during pregnancy not only produces a calming and uplifting outcome on the mother, but positively affects also on the future development of the unborn child.

Calm and relaxing music, a panacea for mother and baby

The first reason why music has a positive effect on the child is about the well-being of the mother itself. Any healthy activity that pleases or relaxes the latter during pregnancy will have positive consequences for the child. Also, if the mother sings while listening to music, her unborn child will perceive her voice and become familiar with her timbre and the melodies she prefers.

Experts say that the fetus begins to perceive the first sounds around the sixteenth to eighteenth week of pregnancy, while the ears begin to develop by the twenty-fourth week. From third trimester of pregnancytherefore, the child will definitely be able to hear what is offered to him. Classical music, gentle sounds such as lullabies, and pleasant melodies that evoke happiness are considered particularly relaxing.

Music listened to inside the womb also seems to have positive effects after childbirth. Researchers observed that babies who heard a song repeatedly in utero appeared to calm down when the song was played following their birth. According to scholars, moreover, music Stimulates all areas of child development and fosters her readiness for school skills, particularly with regard to language acquisition and reading skills.

In general, it almost always represents a positive element for both the woman and the child. The only precaution should concern the volume. It must be remembered that the uterus is a noisy environment, where you can hear stomach gurgles, heartbeats and the entry of air into the lungs. Also, the mother’s voice is amplified by the vibrations of her bones as the sound travels through her body.

During pregnancy, therefore, it is advisable to maintain the volume of external sounds around 50-60 decibels, corresponding to normal conversation level. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid the use of headphones because when the sound reaches the fetus it could be very loud, according to doctors.