Home » Ceramics, the 25,000 workers are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros
Business

Ceramics, the 25,000 workers are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros

by admin
Ceramics, the 25,000 workers are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros

The 25,000 workers in the ceramics, tiles and refractory materials, sanitary ceramics and tableware industries are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros. In Bologna, the joint assembly of the delegates of Filctem, Femca and Uiltec launched the claim platform for the renewal of the national employment contract in the sector which will expire on 30 June. The document will be sent immediately to Confindustria Ceramica to start negotiations as soon as possible.

The economic part

For the next contractual term (three-year period 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2026) the workers’ representatives are asking for a total wage increase of 260 euros at the D.1 classification level, in addition to the increase in surcharges for work on holidays and night work .

The normative part

On the regulatory side, the trade union organizations aim to enhance contractual, social security and health welfare, in order to make it more usable by everyone and a review of the classification system with the immediate introduction of professional figures, already used today in the production cycle and not provided for in the contractual declarations. With regard to training, they also believe it is essential to provide specific hours, during work activities, dedicated to paths for acquiring new skills, also in terms of health and safety. Lastly, as regards individual rights, the trade unions ask for the improvement of the rules relating to leave for sick children, parental leaves, leaves for victims of gender-based violence and the period of compliance for degenerative and disabling diseases.

You may also like

Gas rears its head above 38 euros per...

US interest rates – Jerome Powell breathes new...

The Fed skips a round: no hike in...

Thyssenkrupp: Habeck collects the steel hammer

Tim board of directors, Pansa enters the council,...

Metsola remembers Silvio Berlusconi: “He wanted Italy to...

Alternative to the heat pump: climate-friendly heating with...

Fed, no rate hike in June but then...

Interest rate pause in the USA: The Fed...

From pharmaceuticals to the IT sector, the top...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy