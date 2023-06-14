Ceramics, the 25,000 workers are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros

Listen to the audio version of the article

The 25,000 workers in the ceramics, tiles and refractory materials, sanitary ceramics and tableware industries are asking for a contractual increase of 260 euros. In Bologna, the joint assembly of the delegates of Filctem, Femca and Uiltec launched the claim platform for the renewal of the national employment contract in the sector which will expire on 30 June. The document will be sent immediately to Confindustria Ceramica to start negotiations as soon as possible.

The economic part

For the next contractual term (three-year period 1 July 2023 – 30 June 2026) the workers’ representatives are asking for a total wage increase of 260 euros at the D.1 classification level, in addition to the increase in surcharges for work on holidays and night work .

The normative part

On the regulatory side, the trade union organizations aim to enhance contractual, social security and health welfare, in order to make it more usable by everyone and a review of the classification system with the immediate introduction of professional figures, already used today in the production cycle and not provided for in the contractual declarations. With regard to training, they also believe it is essential to provide specific hours, during work activities, dedicated to paths for acquiring new skills, also in terms of health and safety. Lastly, as regards individual rights, the trade unions ask for the improvement of the rules relating to leave for sick children, parental leaves, leaves for victims of gender-based violence and the period of compliance for degenerative and disabling diseases.