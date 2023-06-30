Home » Letscho: Hungarian paprika and tomato vegetable | > – Guide – Cooking
Letscho: Hungarian paprika and tomato vegetable

by admin
Letscho: Hungarian paprika and tomato vegetable

Recipe by Leslie Mandoki

Ingredients:

Wash, core and cut the peppers into strips. Peel and finely dice the onions and garlic. Sauté in oil in a saucepan. Then add the pepper strips and sauté. Add paprika powder and roast.

Deglaze with the chopped tomatoes and add water. Fresh tomatoes (500 g) can also be used instead of canned tomatoes. Choose different types, wash and cut into cubes.

Season with sugar, salt and pepper and simmer over medium heat for 20 minutes.

For a non-vegetarian variant, some lean bacon can be sweated on at the very beginning and Hungarian sausage (kolbasz) can be added later.

