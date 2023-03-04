Francesco Muccino | 3 March 2023, 7.40 pm

Only a few days ago, spokesmen of the Ukrainian government got in touch with the portal PCGamesN with a statement requesting the removal of Atomic Heart from the stores. The issue now comes more to the heart, with Ukraine focusing even more on game development by the Russian team Mundfish.

Through a long letter addressed to Sony, Microsoft e ValveDeputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorovofficially asks the ban di Atomic Heart from the stores PlayStation, Xbox e Steam. The press release was sent to Jim Ryan e Kenichiro YoshidaSony CEO and president respectively, to Microsoft president Brad Smith and the CEO of Valve Gabe Newellquoting “serious concerns” regarding not only the contents of the game, but also its very origin.

Although based in Cyprus, Mundfish is a Russian software house and for this reason, Fedorov points out, “there is a potential risk that the money generated from the purchase of the game could be used as funds for the war against Ukraineby the Russian authorities. Fedorov, who is also Minister of Digital Transformation for Ukraine, further points out that “working with Russian realities is not in line with current political sanctions” moved against Russia.

Other concerns include the fact that the narrative and aesthetic themes of Atomic Heart”promote the communist regime and Soviet symbols“violating Ukrainian laws.”Soviet Russia murdered hundreds of thousands of civilians“, reads another passage of the letter. “I think none of these gaming realities support a bloodthirsty regime, assassinations and communism. Russian propaganda has reached new levels of digital propaganda by exploiting the video game industry“, says Fedorov in the post on Twitter aimed at sharing the press release sent to the major giants of the industry.

It now remains to be seen how if Sony, Microsoft and Valve intend to respond or react to Ukraine’s requests. Controversies in recent days have launched the hypothesis that Atomic Heart was making fun of Ukraine through some of its contents.

Source: Thegamer.com