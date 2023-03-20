Only 25% of people survive 3 years after diagnosis acute myeloid leukemia. But now a new pill is renewing hopes for a complete cure. The experimental drug achieved complete cancer relief in 18 patients who were virtually doomed to death. It’s called revumenib and it has achieved complete disappearance of signs of cancer in nearly one out of three participants in a clinical trial conducted in the United States. of the University of Texas MD Anderson CancerCenter.

