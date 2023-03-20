Putting boys and girls at the center of policies and above all building the best responses for childcare to which we offer adequate growth and development opportunities, regardless of place and family of birth and initial disadvantages, is the great challenge that the Table, and the Mayor, have launched.

The actions of the Table move along two main lines: attention paid to the first thousand days with projects involving both children and parents and an intervention aimed at young people leaving Nisida to offer real and lasting training and job opportunities .

“I am very happy to be with you this morning – declared the

Mayor Gaetano Manfredi – we must all work together on childhood and adolescence which are the true heritage of our city. Children and young people represent the opportunity and the risk of our city, the two go hand in hand. Naples will increasingly be a great European capital the more our kids have the opportunity to have an educational and social life path at the best international levels. For this we must take care of them and of the places where they live and study“

“The establishment of the Table is a political investment of the Mayor – he has declared Paolo Siani, coordinator of the Children’s Table – which has thus decided to invest in childhood, to look to the future starting with children by putting in place a synergy between Administration, the Third sector and volunteering“.

The table’s actions will start with meetings in nursery schools, aimed however at the whole territory, on three themes: breastfeeding, weaning and reading.

It starts on March 29 at the ‘Ammaturo’ nursery in Rione Amicizia. The next step will be the opening, in ten municipal nursery schools, of reading points with the collaboration of the Polis Foundation of the Campania Region.

“We strongly believe that public care must be precocious and multidimensional, for this reason it is essential to start from the nursery and the first days of life: to raise awareness, to train, to inform and to involve in what we like to define a “public family”, declare the members of the Table, Paolo Siani, Gemma Tuccillo and Paolo Lattanzio.

“The nest – highlighted theCouncilor for Education, Maura Striano – it is to all intents and purposes an educational place and for this reason it is important that the children attend it even if the mothers are not working. The nursery is the entrance into the educational system where children have experiences designed by trained professionals with skills and competences“.

Paolo Lattanzio, project advisor of Save the Children Italyhe stressed that “the involvement of the entire third sector, which has peaks of national excellence, is essential for walking together within a work in which public direction, strongly desired by the Mayor, is able to facilitate and coordinate interventions. This is why we will meet the associations that responded to our public notice next week. And we will work with them on co-programming to have policies for children that are not only participatory but immediately operational, taking advantage of the great skills already active in the area. The scope of this challenge is enormous, and we have a political and moral duty to succeed by placing childhood at the center of the vision of the future city that we want to achieve”, he concluded.

Gemma Tuccillo, Department Head for Juvenile Justice and Retired Communitywhich highlighted the importance “Alongside an articulated program for the prevention of hardship and deviance that also affects the group of non-chargeable minors, it is essential to ensure the continuity of the care of young people who enter the penal circuit by guaranteeing the continuation of the education and job placement programs undertaken during the execution of the sentence also with the already acquired collaboration of the whole community. The enhancement of talents, the solicitation of a sense of responsibility and a concrete prospect of reintegration can also greatly reduce the risk of recidivism“.

At the presentation of the work that the Table will field, among others,

Armida Filippelli, regional councilor for trainingand the Epolis Foundation.

On its institutional website, the Municipality will activate a YouTube channel on which small videos will be uploaded that families will be able to view and get suggestions and indications, in order to enhance the importance of a direct and child-friendly channel that speaks directly to boys and girls.