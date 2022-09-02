Home Health LG’s MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED doors and a built-in speaker
LG's MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED doors and a built-in speaker

LG's MoodUP refrigerator has color-changing LED doors and a built-in speaker

When IFA 2022 kicks off, LG will inevitably bring its latest home appliances. In addition to the bendable TV/monitor, they now have a MoodUP refrigerator with color-changing LED doors and built-in speakers. Through the ThinQ software on the mobile phone, you can set 22 and 19 colors for the upper and lower refrigerator doors respectively. In addition, the app also provides different preset combinations such as “season”, “mood”, and “fresh” for users to choose from. Interestingly, when the refrigerator door is open for a long time, the LED starts to blink, and it also responds when someone approaches the refrigerator. The light from the panel will be brighter at night, because LG feels it “needs to make it easier for people who go to find food in the middle of the night to find the refrigerator.” And when you turn off the light-emitting function of MoodUP, the surface of the refrigerator will be left with gray and white, which will not conflict with the general home environment.

As for the built-in speaker, it can be connected to your mobile phone or computer via Bluetooth. Users can play music from the LG Music Collection to match the LED colors, or have the lights change to the melody. The specifications of the refrigerator itself have not been revealed yet, but it looks like LG has at least prepared a four-door model and a single-door plus two-drawer model (the two models are side-by-side in the title picture).

