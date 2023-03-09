Lifestyles and the most correct diet to purify the body. Treatments and workouts to get back in shape: a rebirth that comes from the body to the mind. It’s still. The choice of spas: what programs and treatments to achieve mind-body balance. How to deal with the drop in mood before recovery, sleep and the rules to follow to make the most of the moment of rebirth.

These are the themes at the center of the Molto Salute webinar organized today by the Messenger. The first event of the year, coinciding with the blossoming of spring, aims to give suggestions and useful suggestions to leave behind the cold, stress and tiredness accumulated during the winter months.

Can aesthetic medicine therapies in view of the summer be done?

Emanuele Bartoletti, President of the Italian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, Director of the Aesthetic Medicine Outpatient Service, Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina Hospital – Gemelli Isola, Rome. “Absolutely yes. There are therapies that must be done in winter, such as peeling and laser because they need healing time and there is a risk of worsening the situation with sun exposure, but botox, radiofrequency and fillers can be done ».

Sunscreen and supplements

«The supplements must be taken as early as March in view of the summer. A supplement of beta-carotene is recommended for those with very pale skin to reduce photosensitivity reactions caused by exposure to sunlight. Sun creams and sprays are very important ».

The diet

How can we maintain longevity?

Sara Farnetti, Specialist in Internal Medicine: «With an adequate diet we can prevent various diseases, customizing the therapy on the basis of our needs. Food should be used for how it affects the body. We need to listen to our body which always gives us signals: at this time of year, for example, there are recurring signals such as reflux, stomach pain, constipation, abdominal swelling. We often forget about the liver by overloading it or not activating it: we go from excessive nutrition to prolonged fasting. I can eat boiled rice and apple, it doesn’t hurt, of course, but for the liver there is no stimulation. You need to integrate, for example, with vegetables. Another trick to always adopt is quick cooking in hot oil: where the oil is more effective for the expulsion of bile».

What to eat?

Luca Aleandri, Cook in dietetics, wellness catering: «To lighten the dishes and make them less caloric we can use expedients, such as cooking in the oven, using skimmed milk instead of whole milk, low-fat cheeses, yogurt instead of cream. The important thing is to follow a varied and balanced diet. After the winter, for example, we can take care of our liver using seasonal products such as a salad of raw artichokes with citrus fruits, orzotto with lemon and broccoli, which are also in season. And as for a first course, for example, you could prepare orecchiette with turnip tops».

Mind-body well-being

Massimo Caputi, President of Federterme-Confindustria, President of the Health Section of Confindustria Southern Tuscany Thermal Tourism: «Italian spas have over 2000 years of history. They are an extraordinary element for our health. Not just in spring, but all year round. Today there is a gigantic discovery of the spa world.

Stefan Marges, Director of the Quellenhof Luxury Resort Lazise: «New technologies are very important, not just treatments, it is also essential to offer technologies that help reshape the body and face and see immediate effects.

