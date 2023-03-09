Home Technology Build your own news station – IG founder builds Artifact APP, AI helps you get the news content you want to watch
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched an AI-driven news social media app called Artifact to build a better content system for users. This APP is also described as a “text version of Douyin”.

Artifact is an AI-driven news social media app using ChatGPT technology. It uses the Transformer algorithm to analyze users’ reading behavior and recommend news content that meets the user’s personalized taste. On the app, users can read articles from leading news organizations and blogs of proven credibility. It also has Twitter-like sharing features and statistics, as well as likes and comments.

In addition, users can also master the categories and publishers they read most often, and can specify disliked publishers to reduce display. At the same time, only first-line media and blogs that are recognized as professional and credible can pass the strict review standards.

