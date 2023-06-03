linen sheets as a gift to the prince, dialogue with Jill Biden and Trump’s son-in-law – breaking latest news

An eagerly awaited invitation, also because, during his three years at Palazzo Chigi, Renzi had established good relations with King Abdullah, while his wife Agnese had met Rania several times, beloved consort of the sovereign in Jordan, and beyond. For the great celebration, the people were granted a two-day vacation, complete with a maxi concert at the capital’s stadium, where numerous Arab pop stars sang.

At the lavish wedding, over 140 crowned heads who came to Amman from around the world, the Renzi spouses were also present, who presented themselves with clothes rigorously made in Florence. Stefano Ricci’s white tie for the former prime minister and a pink dress for his wife Agnese, dressed as always by Ermanno Scervino. And it was the latter who had the task of choosing the wedding gift for the heirs to the throne: precious linen sheets, with the initials of the bride and groom embroidered by hand, made by Dea, an artisan company from Pistoia.

Before the big party began, Renzi and his wife visited Petra, also taking a photo in front of the facade of the Treasury, then published on social media: «In Jordan for the royal wedding. Escape for a few hours with Agnese, immersed in the beauty of Petra». Then the return to Amman, where the bride traveled the wedding procession aboard a Rolls Royce Phantom V, custom built in 1968 for the prince's great-grandmother. The yes was celebrated among the flowers in the garden of the Zahran palace built in 1957 for Queen Zein Al Sharaf, mother of the groom's grandfather. Here King Hussein and also King Abdullah had sworn love. As many as two thousand guests were present at the first grand reception. Then more "restricted" events were organized within 48 hours, with impressive security measures.

Among the most famous guests: the princes of Wales William and Kate. But also the American first lady Jill Biden, Ivanka Trump with her husband Jared Kushner, former US Secretary of State John Kerry and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as well as former British Prime Minister David Cameron with his wife Samantha. Also present was William Burns, the current head of the CIA, who had served in Amman as US ambassador between 1998 and 2001.