the program for Saturday June 3

The third round of the Roland-Garros tournament ends on Saturday June 3. After having benefited from the withdrawal of Gaël Monfils in the previous round, the Danish sensation Holger Rune resumes service, on the Center court. The defending champion and world number one, Every Swiatekwill succeed him, before seeing, in night session, Alexander Zverev face the American Frances Tiafoe.

On the Suzanne-Lenglen court, place for last season’s finalists. After the Norwegian Casper Ruudthe American Coco Gauff enters the track, before the Tunisian Our Jabeur tries to prolong his Parisian adventure.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

In a table now without French – since Thursday – who will manage to pull out of the game and climb to the round of 16?

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, head of series n o 4) – Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain)

4) – Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spain) Holger Rune (Denmark, seeded #4) – Genaro Alberto Olivieri (Argentina)

Iga Swiatek (Poland, seeded no 1) – Xinyu Wang (Chinese)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Alexander Zverev (Germany, seeded no 22) – Frances Tiafoe (USA, seeded no 12)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Zhizhen Zhang (China) – Casper Ruud (Norway, seeded n o 4)

4) Mirra Andreeva (Russia) – Coco Gauff (USA, seeded n o 6)

6) Francisco Cerundolo (Argentina, seeded n o 23) – Taylor Fritz (USA, seeded n o 9)

23) – Taylor Fritz (USA, seeded n 9) Olga Danilovic (Serbia) – Ons Jabeur (Tunisia, seeded no 7)

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

Yoshihito Nishioka (Japon, tête de série n o 27) – Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil)

27) – Thiago Seyboth Wild (Brazil) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia, seeded n o 23) – Beatriz Haddad (Brazil, seeded n o 14)

23) – Beatriz Haddad (Brazil, seeded n 14) Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine)

Daniel Altmaier (Germany) – Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria, seeded no 28)

The program of the court no 14

After a doubles match

Borna Coric (Croatia, seeded n o 15) – Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentine)

15) – Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Argentine) Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) – Kayla Day (USA)

The program of the court no 7

After a doubles match

Nicolas Jarry (China) – Marcos Giron (USA)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) – Bernarda Pera (United States)