Jovana Jeremić addressed her former mother-in-law Fun

Jovana Jeremic published pictures with her daughter and former mother-in-law, with whom she remained on good terms despite her divorce from her husband Vojislav Milošević, and to whom she sent words of support.

A year ago, Jovana Jeremić divorced her husband, Vojislav Milošević, with whom she has a daughter, Lea, and after the collapse of the marriage, they remained on good terms, and she often points out that very attached to her former mother-in-lawwho was with her from the first day and to whom now, in difficult days, she sent words of support.

“My mother-in-law! She was the biggest supporter in my life. My mother-in-law. She looked after my child when my world was falling apart. Supported my dreams, believed in me when no one else did. At night we sat on the terrace and talked. Chicken of our coffee. They made the musical parts of the morning program at the beginning of my career. She always believed in me. My mother-in-law. Music professor. An avant-garde woman. Lioness. A woman of the world. Characteristically the same me. Our love, respect and sincerity surpassed earthly time,” Jovana wrote on Instagram with tears in her eyes.



“And now he fights like a lion. He doesn’t give up. This is an example of a healthy relationship. The divorce from her son never separated us. Neither do I from Voja. We’re just even better friends. He is my first husband, never an ex-husband, I blessed his love after me, and I supported Voja in every sense, and my Zoka is my mother-in-law for all time. I love you, Zoko, Zoko the lioness“, said Jovana with photos with her former mother-in-law and daughter.

Jovana and Vojislav met in 2017, and the presenter said that for their “film meeting” the fault of his mother, who was the main initiator of their meeting, as an avid viewer of “Couples”. She adored the presenter and had no idea that she would become her daughter-in-law.

