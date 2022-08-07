Home » Salute » Colon cancer: liquid biopsy reveals how to cure it

Doctors always emphasize how it is essential to intervene in time but above all in a manner consistent with the characteristics of the patient in the event that a tumor is diagnosed. For that of the colon, an important novelty is coming: the liquid biopsy could represent the turning point.

When the diagnosis of a cancer it is essential to intervene in a timely manner but above all in the right way based on what are the characteristics of the patient. This is what doctors always indicate and, in particular, for the colon cancerit seems that a very important discovery has arrived that could help and not a little in the treatment of the tumor.

The clinical study spread the news Chronos, coordinated by the IRCCS Candiolo of Turin. In identifying the right care of the colon cancerin fact, it can play a decisive role liquid biopsywhich can indicate what each patient needs.

Colon cancer: liquid biopsy

As explained by Alberto Bardelli, who followed him studio mentioned above as co-coordinator, in most cases the colon cancer rectum is fought with antibodies monoclonals which have the ability to block receptors of EGFR growth. While having his own effectiveness, some patients may over time develop a resistence the drug that prevents it from working properly.

Chronos, instead, he proposes to make a liquid biopsywhich has the power to analyze the blood of patient, trying to identify the type of tumor and its progression. Not only that, through the liquid biopsy it is also possible to intercept mutations at the level of tumor DNA which can then affect the response to a certain drug or the patient’s ability to react to a therapy.

This is why this study could represent an important step forward in the care of colon cancer.