Three Sicilians were reported, who had had their money paid into a Postepay and current account

CASIER. Another online scam: this time the victim is a 20-year-old from Casier, but the carabinieri managed to identify and report those responsible.

At the center is the online purchase of a iPhone. The girl paid several installments of money into a current account and a Postepay to receive the phone. A total figure of approx 1.600 euro. Too bad her phone was never sent home. Hence the reporting to the Carabinieri of Casier.

The circle around the scammers tightened on Saturday. The military, at the conclusion of the investigation, denounced for he cons three people, a 38 year old, a 45 year old and a thirty year old, all resident in Sicily and burdened by criminal prejudices for crimes against property, and in particular fraud.