Home News Casier: pays 1,600 for the iPhone, but it’s a scam
News

Casier: pays 1,600 for the iPhone, but it’s a scam

by admin
Casier: pays 1,600 for the iPhone, but it’s a scam

Three Sicilians were reported, who had had their money paid into a Postepay and current account

CASIER. Another online scam: this time the victim is a 20-year-old from Casier, but the carabinieri managed to identify and report those responsible.

At the center is the online purchase of a iPhone. The girl paid several installments of money into a current account and a Postepay to receive the phone. A total figure of approx 1.600 euro. Too bad her phone was never sent home. Hence the reporting to the Carabinieri of Casier.

The circle around the scammers tightened on Saturday. The military, at the conclusion of the investigation, denounced for he cons three people, a 38 year old, a 45 year old and a thirty year old, all resident in Sicily and burdened by criminal prejudices for crimes against property, and in particular fraud.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Treviso, vandal hangs himself on the gas pipe and breaks it: piazza Borsa and two evacuated buildings

You may also like

MotoGp: Bagnaia triumphs at Silverstone, the Chivassese wins...

Hailstones the size of pigeon eggs suddenly fell...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 7 August: update on...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

The meteorologist after the wave of bad weather...

Arson attack in an Ater accommodation in Limana

Wedge cut, how much you save in your...

Welcome the arrival of “National Fitness Day” to...

Bad weather, storm uncovers PalaLancia in Chivasso

Beijing: Persons with a history of living in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy