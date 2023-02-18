Home Health Literature in Florence, one dead. Fear on the street
Florence, February 18, 2023 – Terror in the late morning in via Paganini. There was one lite in the street among foreigners resulted in blood. One person died during the brawl that followed the argument.

Via Paganini is located in the populous district of Novoli. Great chaos in the area, with the road cordoned off and closed to traffic.

They intervened the police and 118, who tried to revive the person who fell unconscious to the ground. However, every attempt by the medical staff was in vain. The victim was rushed to the hospital in a desperate rush. Death occurred en route.

The fight allegedly took place near an outlet. There police he is trying to reconstruct the reasons for the dispute and how the person was killed.

They would have been used in the scuffle blunt objects. The victim had head injuries. Several people in the area who assisted in the rescue of the person who later died.

Two people were arrested and taken to the police station. They should be the participants in the quarrel.

The quiet Saturday morning in Novoli, where many businesses were crowded for the traditional shopping part weekendwas therefore shocked by a murder whose contours are still to be ascertained.

Just a few hundred meters away, at the San Donato shopping centre, a public Carnival party was taking place for children and families.

(News being updated)

