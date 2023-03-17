NYON (SWITZERLAND) – After qualifying for the round of 16 against Real Sociedad and Freiburg, Roma e Juventus they met the opponents of the Europa League quarterfinals. Roma caught the Feyenoord (went to Holland), Juve the Portuguese of Sporting (went to Turin). Also defined the pairings of the two semi-finals. Below the direct of the draw and the reactions…

13:32

Juve-Sporting, date and times of the two matches

In the quarterfinals of the Europa League Juventus fished the Portuguese of the Sporting Lisbonawhich in the eighths have beat Arsenal on penalties in London:: went home for the bianconeri by Allegrihere are the dates and times… (READ EVERYTHING)

13:27

Feyenoord-Roma, date and times of the two challenges

In the quarterfinals of the Europa League Roma fished the Dutch of the Feyenoordbeaten last year in the final of Conference League: away game for the giallorossi di Mourinhohere are the dates and times… (READ EVERYTHING)

13:22

Roma undefeated against Feyenoord

The Roma she is undefeated in the previous three against the Feyenoord in European competitions: a win and a draw in the 2014/15 Europa League round of 32 and then last year’s win at Tirana in the Conference League final won by Mourinho’s team.

13:19

The possible semi-finals of Rome and Juve

Roma and Juve will be able to meet only in the final. If they beat Feyenoord i Giallorossi will challenge the winner of B in the semifinalayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise (eventual home game for Mourinho’s team). THE black and white in case of success on Sporting they would instead face the winner of Manchester United-Seville (possible went home for the training of Allegri).

13:16

Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise l’altra sfida

The Germans of Bayer Leverkusen will challenge the Belgians ofUnion Saint-Gilloise in the other challenge that completes the quarterfinals.

13:14

Juve draw Sporting, Rome against Feyenoord

There is it Lisbon Sporting for Juve: first home match for Allegri’s bianconeri, return to Portugal. There Roma will instead face the Dutch of Feyenoorddefeated last year in the Conference League final: away match for José Mourinho’s Giallorossi.

13:11

First match United-Seville

Will be Manchester United-Seville the first quarter-final: first at home for the ‘Red Devils’.

13:08

On stage Zoltan Gera

On stage the former Hungarian footballer Zoltan Geranow coach of the Hungarian Under-21 team, ‘ambassador’ of the final which will take place on May 31st Budapest.

13:04

Once the ceremony has begun, everything is ready in Nyon

The ceremony has begun, everything is ready in the UEFA headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland) for the draw for the quarterfinals of the Europa League which also sees in the running Rome and Juventus. In addition to the quarters will be drawn semi-final pairings and the team that will play “at home” pro forma the final in Budapest.

13:00

Juventus, surgical precision

Among the eight teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Juventus is the team that has the highest percentage of successful passes (84.8%). In second place is Manchester United with a percentage of 83.4%, the podium is completed by the Dutch formation of Feyenoord (82.5%).

12:50

The most prolific team

Feyenoord have the best attack in the Europa Legue: the Dutch have scored 21 goals so far. In second place is Manchester United coached by ten Hag: the English have scored 19 times. The Belgian formation of Union SG completes the podium, scoring 17 goals.

12:40

Manchester United domina nei Cleen sheet

Mourinho’s Roma also stands out for its defensive structure. The Giallorossi team has collected 4 clean sheets so far. Of the teams that qualified for the quarter-finals, only English side Manchester United managed to do better by keeping their clean sheets on 5 occasions.

12:30

Roma is the team that shoots the most

Of all the teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Mourinho’s Roma is the team that has made the most shots on goal: the Giallorossi lead the special classification with 137 shots on goal ahead of Manchester United (128) and the Feyenoord (118).

12:20

Where will the final be played?

The 2022/23 Europa League final will take place on 31 May 2023 at the Puskàs Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

12:10

Dates and regulation

The first leg of the quarterfinals is scheduled for Thursday 13 April, while the second leg will take place on 20 April. The first leg semi-final will take place on 11 May 2023, the second leg is scheduled for 18 May 2023 and will lead to the final on 31 May 2023. In the knockout phase, the away goals rule does not apply, which was abolished at the beginning of the season 2021/22. Tied matches will go to extra time and penalties regardless of the overall result.

12:00

The teams in the quarterfinals

The eight winners of the round of 16 participate in the draw:

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Feyenoord (OLA)

Juventus (ITA)

Rome (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Seville (SPA)

Sporting Lisbon (POR)

Union SG (BEL)

11:50

Possible derbies

The draw is open. There are no seedings and challenges between compatriots or teams that have already met in the group stage are allowed. So Roma and Juventus could meet in the quarterfinals.

11:40

Rome draw, what the fans think

In the capital there is already Europa League fever. The Giallorossi risk facing an all-Italian derby with Juventus, but there are also other very difficult opponents. Here’s which team Roma fans would rather meet in the Europa League quarter-finals. Read everything.

11:30

Where to see the draw on TV and streaming

The draw will take place on Friday 17 March at the House of European Football in Nyon (Switzerland). The ceremony starts at 13 and it will be possible to follow it live on Dazn, on Sky and in streaming on Sky Go, Now TV and unencrypted on Uefa.com. There will actually be three draws: for the quarter-finals, for the semi-finals (pairing the quarter-finals) and to determine the pro forma “home” team in the final.

