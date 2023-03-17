by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

A 22-year-old from Catania has been arrested, caught in the act of drug possession for the purpose of dealing. The capture of the young man was possible thanks to a careful investigation carried out by the carabinieri of Giarre, who had to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He ran a drug minimarket at home, a Catanian arrested appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».