Home Sports Manchester City-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Chelsea, the clashes of the quarter-finals
Sports

Manchester City-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Chelsea, the clashes of the quarter-finals

by admin
Manchester City-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Chelsea, the clashes of the quarter-finals

Manchester City, still in search of a first Champions League crown, will play against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, while the other big poster will pit defending champions Real Madrid against Chelsea, according to the draw made on Friday. March 17 in Nyon (Switzerland).

For the other two quarters, there will be an all-Italian clash between AC Milan and Napoli, while Serie A’s other representatives, Inter Milan, will challenge Portuguese side Benfica. The first legs will be played on April 11-12; the return matches, April 18-19.

The English of Manchester City with their offensive weapon Erling Haaland, author of a fivefold this week, and the Italians of Naples, current leader of Serie A, are the only two teams not to have won the competition.

For the first time since the 2005-2006 season, three Italian clubs are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Last year, they had no representative in the top 8, just like France.

Like last year at the same stage of the competition, Real Madrid will find the Chelsea Blues. Only difference: Real will receive the first leg and will go to Stamford Bridge for the return leg.

For the semi-finals, also drawn on Friday at UEFA headquarters, the winner of the AC Milan-Naples duel will face that of Benfica-Inter in a very Italian part of the table. The other semi-final will look great, with the winner of Real-Chelsea against that of City-Bayern.

The world

See also  De Ketelaere at Milan, closes today: the deal and the offer to Bruges

You may also like

We don’t feel underdog for the World Cup

Champions League: “small final” already in the quarterfinals

Vlahovic gets back to scoring but that’s not...

Champions League draws: it’s Milan-Naples. Inter smiles

Clashes between ultras in Naples, prosecutor Amato: “There...

He was catching for Sparta, then angry with...

For the Camorra, the probable Napoli championship is...

Polcanova fails in the Singapore quarterfinals – sport.ORF.at

Cesena-Entella: rain yes but only for goals

the numbers that condemn the biancocelesti in Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy