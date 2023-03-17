Home News Europa League: the draw for the quarterfinals – Piedmont
Juventus with Sporting Lisbon, Rome against Feyenoord

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – This is the outcome of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, held in Nyon: Manchester United (Eng)-Seville (Spa) Juventus (Ita)-Sporting Lisbon (Por) Bayer Leverkusen ( Ger)-Union SG (Bel) Feyenoord (Ola)-Roma (Ita) The first leg matches are played on Thursday 13 April, while the return is scheduled for 20 April.

The draw for the semi-finals was also drawn, establishing that the winner of Juve-Sporting will face the winner of Manchester United-Seville, while whoever passes between Feyenoord and Rome will find Bayer Leverkusen or Union St. Gilloise.

