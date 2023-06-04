2
- LIVE Italy-Colombia, LIVE U20 World Cup: the Azzurrini are looking for a new venture OA Sport
- Italy-Colombia at the Under 20 World Cup, where to watch it live on TV and streaming: the formations of the match Sports fan page
- Ecstasy Italy! Beats Colombia 3-1 and flies to the semifinals The Gazzetta dello Sport
- U20 World Cup, the formations of Colombia-Italy: Esposito-Ambrosino from 1′, bench for Pafundi ALL WEB market
- U20 World Cup, the OFFICIAL LINE-UPS of Italy-Colombia: second consecutive bench for Pafundi TuttoUdinese.it
- See full coverage on Google News