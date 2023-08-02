LIVE Italy-South Africa 2-3, 2023 Women’s World Cup LIVE: Caruso’s brace is not enough, the Azzurri are out

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.15 Thanks for following us and appointment at the next live!

11.13 Bitterness for Italy which leaves the World Cup early, Caruso’s brace is not enough. Decisive defensive blunders and a sensational own goal by Orsi. South Africa deservedly passes the round together with Sweden.

It ends here, Italy-South Africa 2-3. Italy is out of the World Cup.

92+10′ Last minute of the match.

92+8′ Out Orsi, in Glionna in Italy.

92 + 6 ‘ Right by Giacinti that ends up on the bottom.

92+4′ Italy right now out of the World Cup.

90 + 2 ‘Kgatlana goal, fatal counterattack for the blues, Italy-South Africa 2-3.

90′ There will be eleven minutes of added time.

88′ In two minutes the recovery signal.

86 ‘ Girelli in turn gets Swart’s shot saved.

84 ‘ Orsi commits a foul in possession, a complicated game for the central defender.

82′ Italy is through right now.

80′ Outside Caruso and Beccari, inside Greggi and Cantone in Italy.

78′ Goooooooooooooooooooooool, Caruso, winning deflection after a header by Girelli, Italy-South Africa 2-2.

76 ‘ A possible offside by Caruso is evaluated after a header by Girelli.

74′ VAR in progress on a possible goal from Italy.

72′ Durante keeps Italy alive, decisive dive on Kgatlana’s header.

70′ At least a draw is needed to go through.

68′ South African goal with Magaia who with the left hole Durante, Italy-South Africa 1-2.

66 ‘South Africa dangerous in attack, Durante’s exit decisive.

64′ Sweden takes the lead, Italy would also go through with the draw.

62′ Inside Bartoli and Girelli, outside Bonansea and Di Guglielmo in Italy.

60 ‘ The blue bench begins to warm up.

58 ′ During careful on Seoposenwe’s conclusion.

56 ‘ Linari saves from a dangerous cross from Kgatlana from the left.

54′ Kgatlana sends the outside of the net with his left foot on the counterattack.

52 ′ Conclusion of Dragoni that hits a defender of South Africa.

50 ‘ Boattin sends the ball high on a free kick.

48 ‘ Outside Moodaly and inside Kgoale in South Africa.

46′ The second half begins!

09.55 Italy that takes the lead on a penalty with Caruso, then guiltily lowers the center of gravity and creates a sensational own goal with Orsi for a pass to the wrong goalkeeper.

See you soon for the second half!

45+7′ The first half ends, Italy-South Africa 1-1.

45+6′ Last minute of the first half.

45 + 4 ‘ Head shot by Caruso who is too weak to worry Swart.

45 + 2 ‘ Giacinti from outside the area tries the shot, easily saves Swart.

45′ There will be seven minutes of added time.

43 ‘ Soon the recovery report.

41′ In the other match Argentina and Sweden are on the result of 0-0.

39 ‘ Weak header from Giacinti after a cross from Bonansea.

37 ‘ Giugliano’s mistake after a short corner.

35′ Italy throws itself forward in search of the new advantage.

33 ‘ Palo di Beccari in the fray after a corner taken by Bonansea.

31′ Goal from South Africa, sensational own goal by Orsi who misses the strength of the pass towards Durante, Italy-South Africa 1-1.

29 ′ Bonansea cross that ends directly on the bottom.

27 ‘ Clash for Beccari, the injury shouldn’t compromise the continuation of the game.

25′ Italy in difficulty in recovering the ball.

23′ South Africa trying to crush Italy to get to the draw.

21 ‘ Moodaly external neck breaking on the post.

19 ‘Beccari stopped in the dribbling phase.

17 ‘High center of gravity for South Africa, a game that travels at an extremely slow pace.

15′ Italy trying to control the game.

13 ‘ Kgatlana sends the ball out with a right foot.

11′ Gooooooooooooooooooooooool, Caruso, perfect shot to the right of the goalkeeper, Italy-South Africa 1-0.

9′ PENALTY for Italy.

7′ Italy trying to build from below.

5 ‘ Long throw by Severini who finds no teammates.

3′ Italy was immediately aggressive on the pitch, South Africa relying on counter-attacks.

1′ Start the game!

08.55 Teams on the field, national anthems in progress.

08.50 Italy arrives at this match after the 1-0 victory against Argentina and the bad defeat against Sweden.

08.45 The victory and in the event of a draw may be enough for qualification, however, the team will need Argentina not to beat Sweden.

08.40 The athletes available from South Africa: Magama, Cesane, Salgado, Makhubela, Dlamini, Kgadiete, Holweni, Molestsane, Kgoale, Shongwe.

08.35 The bench of Italy: Giuliani, Severini, Cantore, Girelli, Glionna, Baldi, Bartoli, Serturini, Lenzini, Greggi, Cernoia, Salvai.

08.33 Here are the official formations:

SOUTH AFRICA: Swart; Ramalepe, Gamede, Matlou, Dhlamini, Magaia, Divorce, Kgatlana, Seoposenwe, Mbane, Moodaly. Ct. Ellis.

ITALIA (4-3-3): During; Di Guglielmo, Orsi, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Dragoni; Beccari, Giacinti, Bonansea. Ct. Bertolini.

08.30 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Italy-South Africa, the decisive match for the Azzurri at the World Cup.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE text Italy-South Africa, Women’s World Cup, the next round is on point.

The Italian women’s soccer team is ready to reverse the situation after the defeat against Sweden, aiming for the round of 16 of the world cup. The crucial match against South Africa will determine if Italy can advance independently or whether it will depend on Sweden’s results against Argentina.

Italy, currently second with three points, are aiming for a win or draw to qualify. In the event of a draw, however, the team will need Argentina not to beat Sweden. This challenge is not only essential for qualification, but also to demonstrate the strength and determination of Bertolini’s girls despite the previous defeat. The match against South Africa represents an opportunity for redemption and the possibility of maintaining control of one’s destiny. The tension is high in view of a match that promises to be intense and exciting.

Match: Italy-South Africa, Women’s World Cup

Data: 02 August 2023

Hours: 09.00

TV channel: Rai 1, Raiplay and Fifa+.

Probable formations

SOUTH AFRICA (4-2-3-1): Swart; the sons of Ramalepe, Mbane, Gamede, Dhlamini, Jane, Divorce, Seoposenwe, Magaia, Cesane; Kgatlana

ITALIA (4-2-3-1): During; Di Guglielmo, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Giugliano, Caruso; Cantore, Bonansea, Dragons; Beccari

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of Italy-South Africa, Women’s World Cup: real-time news and constant updates. Kick-off at 9.00. Good fun!

