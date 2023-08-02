World Dairy Congress to Showcase China’s Dairy Industry Development and Global Collaboration

The Organizing Committee of the World Dairy Congress announced on the 31st that the World Dairy Congress will be held in Hohhot from August 4th to 7th. Li Pengcheng, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Executive President of Mengniu Group, expressed their full support for the conference during a press conference. They stated that Mengniu will mobilize the resources of the entire group to ensure the success of the conference and showcase the new face of China‘s dairy industry development.

The theme of this year’s World Dairy Congress is “innovative cooperation, green and low carbon, and promoting the sustainable development of the world‘s dairy industry.” The conference will see participation from leading companies such as Mengniu Group and Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group.

Yun Xinming, the first-level inspector of the Hohhot Municipal Government, highlighted the significance of hosting the World Dairy Congress. He mentioned that it will provide an opportunity to showcase the innovative practices and achievements of the dairy industry in recent years. Additionally, the conference aims to build a platform for global companies, experts, and scholars to promote the exploration of new models for sustainable dairy industry development.

Li Pengcheng emphasized that the World Dairy Congress is an event to demonstrate the achievements of China‘s dairy industry revitalization and enhance the international influence of Inner Mongolia and Hohhot. Mengniu, as one of the industry leaders, will ensure efficient collaboration with the government to invite high-level guests and organize high-quality events with international influence.

The conference will focus on innovation and topics such as seed industry innovation. Mengniu has actively pursued innovation in various fields, including seed industry, grass industry, biotechnology, and new fields like special medical food and sports nutrition. They have also prioritized digital intelligence transformation, leveraging AI technology to deepen understanding of consumers and create new business models.

Mengniu is committed to implementing industry-leading ESG concepts, promoting energy conservation, carbon reduction, and zero deforestation. They have set an example for desertification control with their organic recycling industry chain of sand and grass. Mengniu has also prioritized brand building and has formed long-term partnerships with prominent organizations like China Aerospace and FIFA World Cup. They actively participate in global exchange and cooperation to enhance the voice of the Chinese dairy industry.

Li Pengcheng expressed his support for Hohhot in building an upgraded version of “China‘s Dairy City” and transforming Inner Mongolia’s golden milk source belt into a golden industry belt. Their goal is to help China become the world‘s largest dairy power.

The World Dairy Conference will include five series of activities, including the Congress Opening, Project Observation, Development Forum, Industry Exhibition, and Investment Promotion. The conference will witness the participation of top dairy companies from around the world, domestic dairy companies, international industrial chain companies, and renowned experts and scholars from the dairy industry.

Mengniu will host two forums during the conference, focusing on “Science and Technology Innovation·High-quality Development” and “Sustainable Development International Cooperation.” The conference will see the attendance of key figures from the International Dairy Federation and other global dairy industry leaders. Mengniu aims to showcase the global achievements of Chinese dairy enterprises and establish itself as a world-class company.

Overall, the World Dairy Congress in Hohhot promises to be a significant event for the dairy industry, showcasing China‘s progress, promoting innovation and cooperation, and driving sustainable development in the dairy industry.