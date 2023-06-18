LIVE MotoGP, 2023 German GP LIVE: we begin, Marquez will not be there due to an injury

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.45 Marco Bezzecchi has just returned from some decidedly anonymous races. Today he must try to change gears, if he really wants to cultivate world championship ambitions.

13.39 As seen yesterday, Jorge Martin will be the man to beat today too. However, the Spaniard will start from sixth position: he will have to be good at starting strong, otherwise he could accumulate too big a gap to fill against Bagnaia.

13.35 The classification of the MotoGP World Championship:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 140

2. Jorge Martin (Ducati) 119

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 113

4. Brad Binder (KTM) 96

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati) 93

6. Luca Marini (Ducati) 78

7. Jack Miller (KTM) 69

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 55

9. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 54

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 53

11. Alex Rins (Honda) 47

12. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 46

13. Alex Marquez (Ducati) 43

14. Augusto Fernandez (KTM) 31

15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 27

16. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 24

17. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 21

18. Marc Marquez (Honda) 15

19. Dani Pedrosa (KTM) 13

20. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 8

21. Jonas Folger (KTM) 7

22. Michele Pirro (Ducati) 5

23. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 5

24. Joan Mir (Honda) 5

25. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) 4

26. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) 3

27. Stefan Bradl (Honda) 2

28. Iker Lecuona (Honda) 0

13.34 Marc Marquez will not be in the race due to a small fracture in the thumb of his left hand.

13.31 The order of arrival of yesterday’s Sprint Race:

1. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3. Jack Miller (KTM)

4. Luca Marini (Ducati)

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

6. Brad Binder (KTM)

7. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

8. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

9. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia)

10. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

11. Marc Marquez (Honda)

12. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

13. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

14. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas)

15. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

16. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia)

17.Takakin Nakagami (Honda)

18. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

13.30 The starting grid of the race:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2. Luca Marini (Ducati)

3. Jack Miller (KTM)

4. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

5. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

6. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

7. Marc Marquez (Honda)

8. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

9. Brad Binder (KTM)

10. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia)

11. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

12. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

13. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

14. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

15. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas)

16. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia)

17. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

18. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

19. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

20. Jonas Folger (KTM)

13.27 The race at Sachsenring will start at 14.00.

13.25 Welcome back friends of OA Sport from Federico Militello and welcome to the Live broadcast of the 2023 MotoGP German GP.

LIVE LIVE OF THE MOTO3 RACE AT 11.00

LIVE LIVE OF THE MOTO2 RACE FROM 12.15

10:01 That’s all for now. Stay tuned for all the updates on the German GP, ​​including Marquez’s conditions! SEE YOU LATER. GOOD CONTINUATION OF THE DAY from Fabrizio Testa.

09:59 Marquez’s behavior cannot be deciphered. In fact, at the moment it is not clear if the rider has suffered an injury or if he is simply very discouraged by what happened. He has never crashed so much in a GP. The driver returns to the pits with his visor down.

09:58 Marco Bezzecchi was the fastest, lapping with an excellent time of 1:20.999, followed by Jorge Martin (1:21.061) and Pecco Bagnaia (1:21.097). Below are the top ten of the lot

1 72 M. BEZZECCHI 1:20.999 2 89 J. MARTIN +0.062 3 1 F. BAGNAIA +0.098 4 88 M. OLIVEIRA +0.134 5 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.198 6 30 T. NAKAGAMI +0.224 7 5 J.ZARCO +0.237 8 33 B. BINDER +0.303 9 43 J. MILLER +0.339 10 41 A. ESPARGARO +0.357

FINISH THE WARM UP

-1 Sale Jorge Martin, watch out for the great protagonist of this weekend.

-1 minute: sigh of relief! Marc Marquez is fine.

See more

Thumbs up! 👍 Glad to see @marcmarquez93 is back on his feet and relatively okay! #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/UIjGtK60Nq — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023

-2 minutes: good pace for Bagnaia, Luca Marini is also very good.

-3 minutes: here is the provisional picture

1 72 M. BEZZECCHI 1:20.999 2 1 F. BAGNAIA +0.105 3 88 M. OLIVEIRA +0.134 4 20 F. QUARTARARO +0.198 5 30 T. NAKAGAMI +0.224 6 33 B. BINDER +0.303 7 21 F. MORBIDELLI +0.372 8 73 A. MARQUEZ +0.457 9 5 J.ZARCO +0.467 10 43 J. MILLER +0.495

-4 minutes: Marc Marquez seems stunned as he headbutted a fall. They’re assessing his condition at the moment. Luckily the Spaniard got up…

-5 minutes: Marco Bezzecchi sets the best time lapping in 1:20.99, followed by Pecco Bagnaia at -0.105, then Nakagami (-0186). We’re below zone 21, and it’s early morning.

-6 minutes! OUCH!!! Mar Marquez back on land! Fall for the Spanish. A black weekend for him. The Iberian crashed in turn 7.

-7 minutes: at the moment Brad Binder has set the fastest time lapping in 1:22.156, followed by Marquez (1:22.287) and Pecco Bagnaia (1:22.346)

-8 minutes: the first half is about to arrive

-9 minutes: problem for Digiannantonio who returns to the pits

GREEN LIGHT! THE WARM UP OF THE GERMAN GP BEGINS

09:44 There is only one minute left until the Warm up begins

09:42 Let’s remember the program: at 11:00 there will be the moto3 race, at 12:15 that of moto2: from 2:00 pm instead there will be the premier class.

09:41 Beautiful day in Germany, not a single cloud. Temperatures will rise throughout the day.

09:40 This is the starting grid for the race which will start at 14:00

See more

A friendly reminder of today’s grid! 👀 But who do you think will stand on the top step of the podium? 🤔#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/p2X8HxUVN4 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023

09:37 Meanwhile, tasty news arrives from the KTM home. Dani Pedrosa will take part in the San Marino GP (8-10 September) as a Wild Card. It will be his second appearance after the Spanish GP

See more

🚨 BREAKING NEWS! Guess who’s back, back again. Dani’s back, tell a friend.@26_DaniPedrosa will follow up his popular wildcard appearance at the Spanish GP with another race start at the San Marino GP from 8-10 September. 💪#KTM #ReadyToRace pic.twitter.com/jF95T2FlFe — Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (@KTM_Racing) June 18, 2023

09:35 While waiting for the warm up, let’s review the updated driver standings after the Sprint Race of the German GP

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) 140

2. Jorge Martin (Ducati) 119

3. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) 113

4. Brad Binder (KTM) 96

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati) 93

6. Luca Marini (Ducati) 78

7. Jack Miller (KTM) 69

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) 55

9. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) 54

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) 53

11. Alex Rins (Honda) 47

12. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) 46

13. Alex Marquez (Ducati) 43

14. Augusto Fernandez (KTM) 31

15. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) 27

16. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda) 24

17. Miguel Oliveira (Aprilia) 21

18. Marc Marquez (Honda) 15

19. Dani Pedrosa (KTM) 13

20. Enea Bastianini (Ducati) 8

21. Jonas Folger (KTM) 7

22. Michele Pirro (Ducati) 5

23. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 5

24. Joan Mir (Honda) 5

25. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia) 4

26. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia) 3

27. Stefan Bradl (Honda) 2

28. Iker Lecuona (Honda) 0

09.30 The engines begin to warm up, the warm up will start in fifteen minutes.

09:26 Marco Bezzecchi is also looking for answers who, after the colorless performance in Mugello, is not finding the pace even in Germany.

09:21 Marc Marquez, or the King of Sachsering, is not finding the right confidence in one of his favorite circuits. It is no coincidence that during the interviews of these hours he appeared particularly irritated. The warm up will be important for him and his team in view of the race.

09:20 The weather conditions seem optimal. At the moment the sky is clear above the Sachsenring with an air temperature of 21 degrees. 28 degrees instead, currently, that of the asphalt.

09:15 Yesterday the Sprint Race was won by a very fast Jorge Martin, who preceded Pecco Bagnaia and Jack Miller. Click here for the short race report.

See more

No one could beat @88jorgemartin today! 👊 Martinator has not only won the #TissotSprint he has also climbed to 2nd in the Championship standings! 🏆#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/AYk70jSLrs — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 17, 2023

09:10 At 9:45 the warm up will begin, the last opportunity to test the conditions of the track and of one’s bikes before the race.

09:06 Hello friends of OA Sport, there are less than forty minutes until the Warm Up starts

How to follow the German GP on TV/streaming – The breaking latest news of qualifications – The starting grid – The breaking latest news of the Sprint Race

Good morning and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the warm-up and the German GP, ​​seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship. On the trail of Sachsenring a very interesting Sunday is expected, open to any solution. For the centaurs it will not be easy to face 30 giri on a very complicated track due to its left-handedness and narrowness.

Francis Bagnaia, back from second place in the Sprint Race, will have to beware of a Jorge Martin in great form. Yesterday, the Iberian showed off a decidedly interesting race pace, but tire management will have to be understood. Undoubtedly, the choices will be based on the climate in Teutonic territory. In other words, temperatures will be a factor.

It remains to be seen if Fabio Quartararo and Marc Marquez will be able to recover. For the winner of the German race last year and the one who dominated this weekend in the past (11 victories in 13 at present) a reaction is expected, even if neither Yamaha nor Honda are clear on which path to follow for get out of the crisis I’ve been in for some time.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE of the warm-up and the German GP, ​​seventh round of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship: real-time news and constant updates. The warm-up will start at 09.45, while the race will start from 14.00. Good fun!

Photo: MotoGP.com Press