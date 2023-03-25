Home Health LIVE MotoGP, in Portimao live qualifying and Sprint of the GP of Portugal
Health

LIVE MotoGP, in Portimao live qualifying and Sprint of the GP of Portugal

by admin
LIVE MotoGP, in Portimao live qualifying and Sprint of the GP of Portugal

program, times, tv

The practices, qualifications and races of the three classes, including the MotoGP Sprint Race, will be broadcast live on Sky and streamed on Now: for this race, the news from the sprint race on Saturday will also be broadcast live and unencrypted on the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The free practice and qualifying sessions of the three classes as well as the MotoGP Sprint Race will be broadcast live on the TV8 digital terrestrial channel, while the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races will be broadcast live on Sunday. Here are the times for the first weekend of the 2023 MotoGP season:
Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208

Saturday 25th March
Ore 9:40 – 10:10 Moto3 FP3
Ore 10:25 – 10:55 Moto2 FP3
Ore 11:10 – 11:40 MotoGP FP3
11:50 – 12:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
1.50pm – 2.30pm Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
2.45pm – 3.25pm ​​Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
4.00 pm – MotoGP Sprint Race (free to air also on the Sky YouTube channel)

Sunday 26 March
Ore 10:45 – 10:55 MotoGP Warm Up
12:00 – Moto3 Race
1.15 pm – Moto2 Race
3.00 pm – MotoGP Race

TV8 Programming (Live)

Saturday 25th March
11:50 – 12:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
1.50pm – 2.30pm Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
2.45pm – 3.25pm ​​Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
Ore 16:00 – MotoGP Sprint Race

Sunday 26 March (delayed)
2.15 pm Live Moto3 Race
3.30 pm Live Moto2 Race
17:00 Live MotoGP Race

See also  War Ukraine Russia, news. Kiev: Bakhmut remains in our hands. Visit of Metsola. LIVE

You may also like

Ozeaneum Stralsund: Experience exciting marine worlds | >...

Racism is part of everyday life in the...

What to do if the child is cross-eyed

Is eating fennel good for our intestines? Here...

nurses from abroad

In Smolensk, where all Russians want war (and...

Hyposensitization: what allergy treatment brings

Is spring wonderful? Try asking an allergy sufferer

Alarm, drug-resistant mushroom discovered: the terrible study

The brain waves in adults and in children

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy