The practices, qualifications and races of the three classes, including the MotoGP Sprint Race, will be broadcast live on Sky and streamed on Now: for this race, the news from the sprint race on Saturday will also be broadcast live and unencrypted on the Sky Sports YouTube channel. The free practice and qualifying sessions of the three classes as well as the MotoGP Sprint Race will be broadcast live on the TV8 digital terrestrial channel, while the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races will be broadcast live on Sunday. Here are the times for the first weekend of the 2023 MotoGP season:

Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208

Saturday 25th March

Ore 9:40 – 10:10 Moto3 FP3

Ore 10:25 – 10:55 Moto2 FP3

Ore 11:10 – 11:40 MotoGP FP3

11:50 – 12:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

1.50pm – 2.30pm Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

2.45pm – 3.25pm ​​Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

4.00 pm – MotoGP Sprint Race (free to air also on the Sky YouTube channel)

Sunday 26 March

Ore 10:45 – 10:55 MotoGP Warm Up

12:00 – Moto3 Race

1.15 pm – Moto2 Race

3.00 pm – MotoGP Race

TV8 Programming (Live)



Saturday 25th March

11:50 – 12:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

1.50pm – 2.30pm Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

2.45pm – 3.25pm ​​Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)

Ore 16:00 – MotoGP Sprint Race

Sunday 26 March (delayed)

2.15 pm Live Moto3 Race

3.30 pm Live Moto2 Race

17:00 Live MotoGP Race