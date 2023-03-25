Essen.

Operation for the Essen fire brigade on Dahlhauser Straße in Horst. An overseas container caught fire there on Friday evening. What is known so far.

A burning overseas container occupied the Essen fire brigade late Friday evening. Shortly before 10 p.m., the emergency services were called to Dahlhauser Straße in the Horst district. When the first fire engines arrived at the area where several workshops have storage areas, the container was already completely engulfed in flames.

“The flames had already spread to the wooden carport under which the container and other containers were located,” reports fire department spokesman Christoph Riss. According to the fire brigade, the overseas container contained smaller machines as well as three propane gas bottles, which the firefighters removed from the danger area. A company vehicle whose tarpaulin had already been caught in the flames could still be saved by the owner.

Fire in Essen-Horst: Police are now investigating the cause of the fire

Thanks to the quick intervention, the emergency services were able to prevent the fire from spreading and further damage. The Essen fire brigade was on duty for around two hours with a fire engine from the professional fire brigade, an ambulance and the Steele volunteer fire brigade. The cause of the fire is unclear, the police have started investigations.

