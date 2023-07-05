LIVE Serie A 2023/24: the calendar draw. Roma-Milan first big match, Inter-Milan in the 4th. Juve-Turin derby on matchday 8 | First page

Serie A 2023/2024 officially kicks off today. No, there won’t be any ball that will start rolling again, but there will be the draw for the official calendar of the new season which, as in the past, will be asymmetrical between the first round and the second round. It starts on August 19 and will end on May 26 (to then make room for the 2024 European Championships) with only one midweek shift in between and the possibility of starting play on a Friday evening and closing a day on a Tuesday. Will Napoli be able to confirm themselves or will there be a third consecutive change of boss? For sure, in case of equal points finish for the scudetto and for relegation the play-off criterion remained in force (this year used between Spezia and Verona for the salvation of the Scala family).

THE 20 TEAMS – For those who missed it, Serie A 2023/24 remains at 20 teams with Frosinone, Genoa and Cagliari taking the place of the relegated Cremonese, Spezia and Sampdoria. Here they are all in alphabetical order

ATALANTA BOLOGNA CAGLIARI EMPOLI FIORENTINA FROSINONE GENOA INTER JUVE LAZIO LECCE MILAN MONZA NAPLES ROME SALERNITANA SASSUOLO TURIN UDINESE VERONA

THE BREAKS – It will be played over 3 days even during the Christmas holidays with a championship day on December 23rd, one on December 30th and the classic appointment on January 6th. However, the calendar of days can be halved because from 4 to 8 January it will also be staged in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia the new Super Cup to 4 teams which will see Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina involved. There will instead be 4 stops for the national teams: September 10, 2023, October 15, 2023, November 19, 2023 and March 24, 2024. Midweek shift it is instead scheduled for 27 September.

THE CRITERIA – Complicated the combination criteria that the supercomputer will have to process.

there cannot be more than two pairs of consecutive matches at home and/or away per group; in the event that there are two pairs of consecutive matches at home and/or away, one pair of matches must necessarily be at home and the other away; there is an absolute alternation of home and away matches for the following pairs of clubs: Empoli-Fiorentina; Inter Milan; Juventus-Turin; Lazio-Rome; Naples-Salernitana; in all cases where this was possible, situations of unavailability of the field and/or concomitance with other city events of special importance were taken into account. in the 1st, 2nd and 38th matchdays, in the midweek weekday round (6th matchday) and in the matchday that precedes it (5th matchday) matches between Atalanta, Inter, Juventus, Lazio, Milan, Naples and Roma are not possible, as well as the derbies of Milan, Rome and Turin and those of Campania and Tuscany; similarly, matches between the same teams, as well as derbies, are not possible on matchday 19 as they could involve teams participating in the Italian Super Cup, whose matches will necessarily have to be postponed to midweek matches; All derbies must take place on different days; the clubs participating in the Champions League do not meet each other nor do they meet the clubs participating in Europe and the Conference League on the days between two rounds of UEFA competitions (25th, 28th, 32nd and 35th days).

SCROLL TO KNOW ALL THE DAYS

