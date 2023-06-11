Home » LIVE the playoff-salvation Spezia-Verona: official formations, Verdi starts out. There are Nzola and Lazovic | First page
Health

LIVE the playoff-salvation Spezia-Verona: official formations, Verdi starts out. There are Nzola and Lazovic | First page

by admin
LIVE the playoff-salvation Spezia-Verona: official formations, Verdi starts out. There are Nzola and Lazovic | First page

38 days of the championship were not enough to establish who, between Spice and Verona, must keep company with Sampdoria and Cremonese relegated to B for the 2023 season. ’24: the two teams have closed the regular season tied on points and, by virtue of the new rule, they compete on a neutral field (in Reggio Emilia) in dry race with salvation up for grabs. Spezia without captain Gyasi and Bastoni from La Spezia, count on the striker Nzola, 13 goals in the league but without 7 games, Verona opposes its battery of attacking midfielders with Ngonge, Verdi and Lazovic ready to arm the strikers Djuric and Gaich in the ninety minute course. In the event of a tie, go ahead with penalties, exactly as if it were a knockout match but without extra time.

THE STATISTICS

This will be there 13th season in which the permanence in Serie A between at least two teams will be decided through a safety play-off; the last match of this type in the top division was played at the end of the 2004/05 tournament, in a two-legged match between Parma and Bologna (in that case the rossoblù were relegated to Serie B, a 1-0 victory in the first leg and lost 0-2 in the second leg). The single match hasn’t been seen since 1996-97, Piacenza-Cagliari 3-1.

Il Verona their stay in Serie A will be played out through a play-off to avoid relegation with another top division team for the second time in their history: the first at the end of the 2000/01 championship, when the Gialloblù guaranteed safety in the match against Reggina, thanks to the 1-0 victory in the first leg, with a goal by Laursen, and the goal scored in the 86th minute by Cossato, in the 1-2 defeat in the second leg (2-2 on aggregate), with Attilio Perotti in bench.

See also  “We are wounded but we will get up. Did I cement? A hoax»- breaking latest news

Lo Spice ended the 2022/23 Serie A season conceding 62 goals in the ‘regular season’: this is the fewest goals conceded by the Ligurian team in the three top leagues played so far (71 in 2021/22 and 72 in 2020/21).

Among the teams faced at least five times in Serie A, Spezia is only one of the three (together with Juventus and Inter) against which Simone Verdi he found his way to goal without, however, ever winning – three draws and two defeats in five matches – moreover, one of his four braces in the competition came against the Ligurians, in February 2022, with the Salernitana shirt.

You may also like

Lyme disease, what it is and what the...

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy