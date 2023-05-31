Home » LIVE towards Seville-Rome: a few hours before the final, Monchi dodges the gufate. Dybala from 1′, Mou really tries! | First page
Health

LIVE towards Seville-Rome: a few hours before the final, Monchi dodges the gufate. Dybala from 1′, Mou really tries! | First page

by admin

It is played tonight at the Puskas Arena in Budapest Europa League final between Sevillaspecialist competition team, and Rome by Jose Mourinho, holder of the Conference League. Below are all the contributions from the day before by our editorial staff and our correspondent in Hungary, Francesco Guerrieri:

Ore 15.00 – Dybala there is, but as a starter or in the second half? Mourinho didn’t unbutton himself, but the feeling from the Hungarian capital is that Joya will try all the way to take the field from the start. The final decision will be made only a few minutes before the start of the match.

Ore 13.30 – Monchids of Seville and ex of the match, spoke to the official channels of the Andalusian club: “Mourinho calls us favourites, but Smalling, Dybala and Belotti don’t seem like children to me…”

Ore 12.00 – I Friedkinowners of the Giallorossi club, have arrived in Budapest to watch the final.

11.11 – It’s about 20 miles i tifosi Romanists arrived in Hungary: all the latest in the video of our correspondent:

The probable formations of the match and where to see it on TV

View from our director – Mou’s last dance, greetings like with Inter: he has to beat Sevilla for his people

30/05

Seen by us, on Christmas Eve – Seville-Rome, what a climate in Budapest! Shirts and flags for the city, lots of yellow and red

See also  From heralded "ransom symbol" to vandal prey: district gymnasium damaged

Here the conference of the Sevilla coach, Mendilibar

The words in conference of Mourinho, Pellegrini e Mancini.

The departure of the Giallorossi from Fiumicino airport.

You may also like

This is how you can wean yourself off...

you can’t imagine what’s happening

CARDIAC PACEMAKER INC.A OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GUIDANT CORP.A...

World No Tobacco Day 2023 / “No” to...

discovered a clandestine laboratory of doping substances in...

Naples, anti-Sma drug administered to a 21-day-old girl

Cancer researcher and Nobel Prize winner Harald zur...

Covid born in the laboratory? Chinese scientist discovers...

Six (super) vitamins that give your body more...

Cot death: the cause discovered?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy