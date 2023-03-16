The liver is the most generous organ of our body, it works for the good health of our body and is essential for life. However, the liver does not work miracles and you must first of all pay attention to what you eat. This is because overeating can lead to malfunction as the liver fails to detoxify the body.



It is therefore important to follow a healthy and balanced diet, rich in antioxidants, so as to help the liver get rid of toxic substances, such as drugs, alcohol, pathogens, metabolic residues, dead cells, dioxin, caffeine and pesticides.

Liver problems: here are all the foods to absolutely avoid, the list

The foods to be avoided are first of all fried foods, given that during the cooking process they produce toxic substances, such asacrilamide. Dangerous foods for the liver are therefore, for example, french fries, greasy and salty snacks.



But even refined foods such as sweets, the sugaril rice white, cakes and candies. This is because the liver by eating these things is very busy metabolizing the excess simple sugars.You must also avoid very large meals, so as not to overload the liver.

Even alcohol can be bad for the liver, as can smoking and foods rich in preservatives dangerous, such as i nitrites present in cured meats and preserved meats. We also need to moderate the consumption of coffee, chocolate, high-calorie and fat-rich foods. Foods such as sausages, cured meats, bacon, cheeses, eggs and butter, which are all foods rich in saturated fats, should also be limited.



In any case, a healthy and balanced diet is important for staying healthy and fit. It is always recommended to vary what you eat and you don’t necessarily have to do without all the foods mentioned above, the important thing is to eat them once in a while and not abuse them.