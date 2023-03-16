Home News Further training for an active village life: attracting young people and integrating social media News Siegburg – News Siegburg Freizeit Current news on the Internet
by admin
Training for an active village life: attracting young people and integrating social media
16.03.2023 17:54:08
Together with the Oberberg district, the Rhein-Sieg district is offering two advanced training courses via zoom for people active in the village communities and in the village associations in March and April.
March 15 is about recruiting members with a focus on activating young people. Ulla Eberhard from the Cologne Volunteer Agency will provide inspiration and practical tools for recruiting young club members.
On April 12, the certified social media manager Sabine Nuffer will address the use of social media for village communities and village associations and the associated public relations opportunities.
Both online training courses will take place at 6 p.m. via zoom. Participation is free of charge. Those wishing to register for the membership recruitment event can do so up to and including Monday 13 March, for the social media usage event this is possible up to and including 10 April; both by email.

