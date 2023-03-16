Bologna, March 16, 2023 – She is dead Bice Biagi, daughter of Enzo, journalist and writer. This was announced by Article 21, an association to which Bice Biagi contributed in the role of guarantor. Originally from Bologna, 75 years old, she passed away this morning in Milano.

“Strong and strong-willed, ironic and frank, Bice has always been close to the padre in the fight against the Bulgarian Edict of Berlusconi that fell upon him, Luttazzi e Santoro on April 18, 2002, when he was at Rai. You have always had the defense of women’s rights as a commitment – remember Article 21 – and the Constitution as a bulwark of reference.

The funeral in Pianaccio

The funeral will be held on Saturday, March 18 at floor planwhere by her will she will be buried next to her loved ones.

At the time of the first student movements she was enrolled in the Faculty of Easier at the Statale di Milano and was already very active in supporting freedom battles”. “I learned from my father that, to make ‘really free’ a woman, it was above all the work. On this principle I have based my activity as a journalist and my personal one ”, she said of herself. From the bombing of Fountain Square until the cultural revolution of ’68 and the 70s Bice Biagi she witnessed the profound changes in the world and society as a protagonist, narrating them. “A painful loss, an unfillable void like the one left by Enzo, one of the founders together with Bice of Article 21”, reads the association’s website.

Mayor Lepore: “An example for many”

“I express my deepest wishes to Bice Biagi’s family My condolences and those of the municipal administration – says the mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore -. A person who for many of us has been an example for us is leaving battles for freedom of information, alongside his father Enzo. I also want to remember Bice’s great love for our land and in particular for our Apennines and for the birthplace of his father, Pianaccio di Lizzano in Belvedere ”.

The condolences of the president of the legislative assembly Emma Petitti

“Consistent with the teaching of his father Enzo, Bice Biagi has combined the profession journalism with political and civil commitment, fighting for the affirmation of the values ​​of freedom and democracy. Bice Biagi has always shown that she is a woman combative and rigorous, dedicating her life to battles for freedom in which she was the protagonist from a young student. Her disappearance leaves an immense void in each of us ”.

The President of theLegislative assembly of Emilia Romagna, Emma Petitti thus wanted to remember Bice Biagi.

Casini: “Woman of undisputed qualities”

“We will miss Bice Biagi a lot – writes the Pd senator, Pier Ferdinando Mess on Facebook – , a great woman deeply attached to her family traditions and to the memory of her parents, especially that of the great Enzo whom she deeply loved. Every summer she used to come to Lizzano in Belvedere to renew the testimony of affection for Pianaccio, the village of Enzo: on these occasions she rediscovered perhaps more intensely herself, her great courtesy, humility and humanity. Bice has established herself in her professional life as director of very significant weeklies, a sign of a quality that no one has ever questioned”.

Feltri: “Great pain, very good journalist”

“I was shocked to learn the news it really hurt me a lot. I am thinking above all of his daughter Lucia, who was very attached to her mother and now she will suffer a lot, and this pains me very much “. Vittorio replied to beraking latest news in a voice broken with emotion Felts, remembering Bice Biagi who passed away today at the age of 75, to whom the founder of ‘Libero’ was romantically linked. “I have a very precise memory of her – says Feltri – Like journalist she was very good, but she wasn’t very good at making the most of herself”. Enzo Biagi’s daughter “knew English and French perfectly, and many times when I went abroad I had myself accompanied because it helped me a lot”, Feltri recalls with a smile. on the relationship with his father Enzo, he adds: “He was very similar to his father but he didn’t have the same personality, so he didn’t give a damn about soaring either. Even if he then had a more than good career “, concluded Feltri moved.

Evangelisti (FdI): “Strong link with the Apennines”

Marta Evangelisti, head of the Emilia Romagna Region FDI group, spoke on behalf of the entire FDI council group in the Region, expressing “a sincere condolences for the passing of Bice Biagi, a journalist who has always maintained a strong bond with the Apennines in which it was born and of which we will not forget the attention and rigor that it has always put at the service of information”