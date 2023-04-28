Liver transplant performed in Turin two days after delivery – Medicine

news-txt”>

A liver transplant two days after giving birth saved a 38-year-old woman in Turin, at the Molinette hospital, with a platelet problem that emerged after arriving at another hospital, the Martini. Performed the cesarean for fetal distress, the doctors found significant bleeding from the liver, with progressive necrosis, then organ failure and persistent bleeding. Hence the transfer to Molinette and the urgency of the transplant, which took place 13 hours later. To stop the bleeding, however, the liver was immediately removed, with temporary derivation of the blood from the portal vein directly into the inferior cava.

After the night in the intensive care unit, directed by Dr. Roberto Balagna, during which her conditions stabilized, the patient was able to successfully undergo donor liver implantation by Professor Renato Romagnoli, director of the surgical team of the Transplant Center and its team. The functional recovery of the transplanted organ was valid and immediate.

The woman had presented to the emergency room of the Martini hospital with abdominal colic, accompanied by a hypertensive crisis, which made a caesarean necessary. The woman’s liver had undergone massive hemorrhagic necrosis with irreparable multiple lacerations, requiring total removal. At that point the race began to leave the patient without liver as little time as possible and only 13 hours passed.

Already from the operating room the process began with the super-urgent request for a donor liver, sent from the Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta Regional Transplant Center, coordinated by Professor Antonio Amoroso, to the National Transplant Center in Rome. The opportunity for a compatible blood group donor available in Tuscany was immediately seized, thanks also to the work of the 118 emergency service in Turin, which guaranteed the organization of transport for the transplant team in record time. three ten hours after the transplant was done.

The patient is now still hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Molinette, but she has recovered her state of consciousness and her clinical conditions are improving day after day, as are the conditions of her baby, who is staying in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Maria Vittoria hospital. directed by Dr. Patrizia Savant Levet.

“A transplant that can be defined as miraculous, in times, ways and procedures. Everything coincided perfectly and once again our transplant team was perfect. And once again it is essential to thank the generosity of the donor’s family, without which these miracles could not happen” declares Giovanni La Valle, director general of the City of Health of Turin