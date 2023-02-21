Home Health Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti overwhelms Klopp: Vinicius and Benzema show
Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti overwhelms Klopp: Vinicius and Benzema show

by admin
Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti overwhelms Klopp: Vinicius and Benzema show

The editorial staff Tuesday 21 February 2023, 10.59 pm

LIVERPOOL – Ad Anfield is show in the 5-2 of the Real Madrid against the Liverpool in the match valid for the round of 16 of Champions League. Ready, go and after 14 minutes Liverpool are already two goals ahead thanks to goals from Nunez e Salah. But from now on it will only be Real Madrid show. The brace of Vinicius jr closes the first half of the game on 2-2. But in the second half it goes wild Karim Benzema: Madrid’s opening goal scored by Eder Militao. The return to Bernabeu it will be a formality for the boys of Carletto Ancelotti.

