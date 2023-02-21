Produced by Julang Film and Television, directed by Liu Guohui, and starring Yang Chaoyue and Xu Zhengxi, the ancient costume drama “Chong Zi” is being broadcast exclusively on Tencent Video. This drama tells the story of Chong Zi, a girl who is born with evil spirit and destined to become a demon, and Luo Yinfan, a venerable venerable who disdains the six worlds and saves the common people through three generations. The production level, as well as the interpretation of the values ​​of chivalry and benevolence, have gained the continuous attention of many fans of Xianxia drama. On the first day of the broadcast alone, “Cheavy Purple” reached 20,000 popularity in one hour, 23,000 popularity in 4 hours, and 25,000 popularity in 3 days, directly rushing to the top of Tencent Video’s hot drama list. At the same time, the show topped the real-time popularity list of Maoyan online dramas, with 36 real-time hot search topics on the entire network on the first day of broadcasting, and a total of 8 TOP1 times, becoming the most popular fairy tale drama in the beginning of 2023. Netizens have said: “The new ceiling of Xianxia drama” “Three seconds into the pit, all the makeup is online”. As an S-level project escorted by the industry’s top production team, “Cheavy Purple” is bound to continue to gain momentum with its high popularity and high reputation, and become the recent “favorite” of Xianxia drama fans. In the latest plot, the humble beggar Xiaochongzi will be favored by the Venerable Luo Yinfan by fate, and goes to Nanhua Mountain to cultivate immortals. He is rejected by the Venerable Supervisor because of his “natural evil spirit”, but unexpectedly accepted by Luo Yinfan as his only disciple . Even though Chongzi has done absurd things such as burning the ancient books and bamboo slips collected by her master as firewood, roasting and eating the 400-year-old small koi, she is still unconditionally doted on by Luo Yinfan, which arouses the jealousy of Sima Miaoyuan and others . As for the “favored apprentice” Luo Yinfan’s fancy pampering towards his apprentice Chong Zi, they will all be revealed in the following plots. In addition to the plot itself worthy of attention, “Chong Zi” has made great efforts in inheriting the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Li Xianchang, the art director who has participated in popular masterpieces such as "Sweet Honey" and "A Thousand Bone Flowers", and Li Yuling, the modeling director who has participated in such masterpieces as "Qing Ping Le" and "The Nine Ages of the King", accurately grasp the aesthetic taste of contemporary young audiences, Collect creative inspiration from the excellent traditional Chinese culture, and strive to create a service based on oriental aesthetics from various aspects such as picture color, architectural design, and scene setting. The main creative team not only draws on the clothing characteristics of the "Wei and Jin Dynasties" period, but also creates elegant and recognizable costumes for many characters in the play, and sets the world view of people, immortals, and demons according to Chinese classical myths and legends. Created the bustling Panhai Town, the purple-filled Nanhua Mountain with fairy mountain pavilions, and many other scenes with oriental aesthetic connotations, which jointly constructed a fairy tale world that fascinated the audience. “Chong Zi” created a beautiful fairy-tale artistic conception with unique oriental aesthetics, which not only brings visual enjoyment to the audience, but also promotes the spirit of Chinese aesthetics. Unsurprisingly, it has been unanimously recognized by the publicity media and the audience. While satisfying the audience’s aesthetic needs, the story structure of “Chong Zi” also firmly grasps the core of “chivalry”, not only delicately portraying the touching “little love” between Luo Yinfan and Chong Zi, but also bringing the world to life. The great love that the common people are responsible for is gradually presented in Chong Zi’s growth. When Chongzi witnessed the death of his friend Xiaodouzi and his emotions collapsed, Luo Yinfan explained to him that “the responsibility of immortals is not only to make up for the regrets scattered in the world, but also to do their best to protect the six realms and protect the common people.” Xia pointed out the true meaning of chivalrous benevolence and righteousness. And when Chongzi refuted the immortal lord’s use of Gong Keran as a lure to lure Chu Bufu into the net, he used the cruelty of the human hunter to catch the male bird with the cry of the female bird for help to express his different opinions, which is also the best interpretation of the benevolence of the chivalrous man. After all, can Chongzi change her fate of being possessed by evil spirits, and can Luo Yinfan’s pampering protect Chongzi forever? Please lock in the Tencent video at 18:00 every day, “Chong Zi” Luo Yinfan and Chong Zi rush to each other, shaking the rules of the world, waiting for you to watch!

