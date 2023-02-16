Home Entertainment HYBE is expected to spend another 3.8 billion yuan to acquire shares of small and medium shareholders of SM at a high price – Xinhua English.news.cn
Entertainment

HYBE is expected to spend another 3.8 billion yuan to acquire shares of small and medium shareholders of SM at a high price – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
HYBE is expected to spend another 3.8 billion yuan to acquire shares of small and medium shareholders of SM at a high price – Xinhua English.news.cn

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Korean media reports, in addition to purchasing the shares held by Lee Soo Man, HYBE will also purchase the shares of small and medium shareholders of SM at a high price, which is expected to cost another 3.8 billion yuan.

The purchase price offered by HYBE is 120,000 won (approximately RMB 650) per share, which is higher than SM Entertainment’s share price of 117,000 won (approximately RMB 632) this morning. Considerable allure. HYBE is expected to spend 714.2 billion won (about 3.8 billion yuan) for the acquisition. HYBE previously purchased a 14.8% stake in SM Entertainment held by Li Xiuman at a price of 435.6 billion won (approximately RMB 2.3 billion). % of the shares, and the remaining 3.65% shares of Li Xiuman will also be sold to HYBE after review by the Fair Trade Commission, so that HYBE will hold 43.5% of the shares of SM Entertainment, which will allow HYBE to control SM Entertainment. The operation has more say.

KAKAO, which competes with HYBE Entertainment for SM Entertainment, has not yet issued any response to HYBE’s acquisition plan. An industry insider said that KAKAO previously claimed that it had no intention of competing for the management rights of the company when it carried out paid capital increase and debt conversion in order to obtain 9% of SM Entertainment’s shares. Moreover, it is quite a burden for KAKAO to offer a price higher than HYBE’s asking price. Both KAKAO’s paid capital increase and HYBE’s public acquisition will be carried out on the 6th of next month. Therefore, if KAKAO plans to counter HABR, it must introduce specific measures before the 6th of next month.

See also  Red Star Exclusive｜Interview with Ding Chengxin in the Mid-Autumn Festival with her debut novel: Emotional scenes are not simple_Ma Zhengyuan_News_Movie

You may also like

“Slam Dunk” hits Miyagi Sakuragi Chinese dubbing artist...

Crazy about Carnival

Giorgio Bassani and his immortal word

Marriage Horoscope Analysis for the Year of the...

Pharrell Williams to Join Louis Vuitton as Menswear...

The zodiac signs destined to succeed and become...

7 sets of classic couple looks of Justin...

“The cost of thousands of yuan clothes is...

Wu Gang talks about his son’s role as...

The Japanese drama “Favorite” will be remade into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy