Jiaxing Port Area holds the second training class for party activists and development targets in 2022



In order to strengthen the training and education of party activists and development targets, and effectively control the “entry gate” and “quality gate” of the party members, from October 10 to 12, Jiaxing Port District held the second phase of the 2022 party activists and development In the target training class, 26 party activists and 18 development targets from the Party Committee of Zhapu Town and the party (work) committees directly under the port area participated in the training.

This training course is rich in content and diverse in form, and it adopts a combination of theoretical study, topic discussion, individual self-study, and final exam. Teachers from the Party School of the Pinghu Municipal Party Committee carefully taught courses such as “In-depth study of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era”, “learning the party constitution of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and striving to become a qualified party member in the new era”, “exploring the spiritual pedigree of a century-old party”. The special lectures led the trainees to draw spiritual nourishment from the magnificent historical process of the Communist Party, further deepen their study and understanding of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and improve their political theoretical literacy.

The trainees were divided into two groups to discuss and talk about “strengthening party spirit and striving to become a qualified party member in the new era” and “why you should join the party”.

Zhu Yahui: This study gave me a deeper understanding of the nature of the party and the party constitution. I will work hard to improve myself, study theoretical knowledge, actively practice, move closer to the party, make achievements in my work, and meet the requirements of a qualified party member. Own.

Yang Xuanfeng: As a young cadre, I will strengthen theoretical study, arm my mind with knowledge, dare to carry out self-criticism, make innovations and progress through self-examination, and further improve my ability to solve practical problems, instead of just talking on paper.

Liu Jian: Party spirit is the cornerstone of a Communist Party member’s standing, career, and morality. I will continue to strengthen the party spirit, always maintain a lofty spiritual pursuit, constantly reflect on myself, and constantly improve myself with the spirit of “I examine myself three times a day”. Strive to be a qualified Communist Party member in the new era.

After the training, all trainees participated in the theoretical test to test the learning results, further absorb, understand and master the training content, deepen their learning and comprehension, and lay a solid foundation for becoming a glorious Communist Party member as soon as possible.