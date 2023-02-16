In what sense?

Particularly because I tend to never talk about it as bad luck; the disease was a great teaching, an experience before which I bow with all my humility. At the same time, however, I realize that I can think like this because I’m privileged. A miracle happened to me: one day, not by merit but by luck, I woke up and set foot back in my life.

And what did this teach you?

I decided to show my gratitude by dedicating myself to volunteering with Progetto Itaca, a foundation that promotes information, support and listening to people with mental disorders and their families. I was busy answering the telephone line of this reality, which people with mental health problems can call when they are seeking advice, as well as their relatives. The goal of the toll-free number is to direct users into the vast and confusing world of mental illness, supporting them and listening to their needs.

What were the people who called the helpline talking to you about?

They carried many things, a lot of solitude, above all. They were looking for humanity. Most of them didn’t call to be healed: they were people who had already taken on their toil-laden destiny from the start. During the training course they explained to us that we had to refer them to the competent structures if they asked us for information on treatments, without taking a position or making suggestions on drugs. In all the time I’ve been volunteering, however, maybe two people have asked me for addresses, the others called to hear a voice, to have a point of reference. Some talk to you about their day, they tell you that they made orecchiette, others explain their vision of life, still others insult you. I remember a 65-year-old man who used to say unrepeatable words to me, who I later discovered had a desire: an electric train.