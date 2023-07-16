Home » Gallery: Abramani farm saw dung art
Gallery: Abramani farm saw dung art

by admin
Gallery: Abramani farm saw dung art

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

The attraction of the Abramani farm located in the shed was art made from horse manure on the open farm day – there was an armchair made from treated manure outside, children could make jewelry and key chains from the manure mass.

However, it was not real manure, but it had been processed and dried by the farm’s hostess, Merly Mändla, so that it resembled paper.

In addition to the manure, at Abramani’s farm you could see the garden of rescued plants, created by the owner’s mother, Valve Mändla. He explained that he started creating a garden about seven years ago over a pond that had been drained decades ago, because there was not enough space for plants in the garden near the house. Now the effective multi-level bed resembles a Japanese garden.

In addition to the flowers that have started to proliferate in the garden, the new garden has a raised bed. Looking over, you can’t see the raised bed – it was built underground by the old lady of the farm.

A total of 11 farms were opened in Läänemaa.

