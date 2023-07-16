Health Careers Dominate as the Most Demanded at Miguel Hernández University

Title: Miguel Hernández University Sees Surge in Applications for Health Programs

Subtitle: Medicine Remains the Most Sought-after Degree at UMH

This Friday marked an eagerly anticipated day for prospective university students as the cut-off marks for various degree programs were published. At the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, health qualifications once again emerged as the most sought-after and required degrees.

Among the health programs, the Medicine degree received a staggering 894 applications as the first choice for the next academic year 2023-2024. This represents an increase of seven seats compared to the previous year, yet the demand still surpasses the available spots.

In total, the UMH’s Sant Joan d’Alacant campus received a whopping 4,775 applications for the Medicine program, taking into account both first-choice and waitlisted candidates.

Interestingly, out of the 894 first-choice applications for Medicine, 642 were from students outside the Valencian Community, indicating a higher interest from students outside the province of Alicante and the broader region. This trend highlights the growing popularity of the six-year Medicine degree offered at the UMH’s Sant Joan campus.

Following Medicine, four other health-related careers emerged as the most in-demand, with cut-off grades exceeding two digits. These include Biotechnology (12,036 applications), Pharmacy (11,968 applications), Physiotherapy (11,481 applications), and Psychology (10,552 applications). Notably, Psychology emerged as the second most sought-after degree at UMH, receiving 469 applications for 135 available spots.

The UMH’s Medicine degree boasted a cut-off mark of 13,320, making it the seventh highest in the entire Valencian Community and the leading public university in Alicante. Out of the 894 applications, the majority came from women (660) compared to men (234). Consequently, the final composition of students entering the program will reflect these ratios, with 104 women and 33 men securing the 137 available places.

In the first pre-registration phase, the UMH successfully filled 100% of its 2,427 available spots, with Medicine accounting for the additional seven places. This demonstrates the university’s commitment to accommodating the surge in student demand. Additionally, when including private centers associated with UMH, such as the Mediterranean Institute of Protocol Studies and the Higher School of Commercial Management and Marketing, a total of 2,747 spots were offered, out of which 2,711 have been awarded.

Furthermore, the university’s degree programs cater to various categories, including general students, athletes, individuals with functional diversity, mature students above 25 years of age, and graduates. Should there be any remaining spots, an extraordinary period of direct enrollment may open before the end of the month.

Overall, UMH received a total of 17,627 requests for its 26 degree programs, with 15,201 students on the waiting list. Among the non-health programs, Public and Private Security garnered the most interest with 193 applications for 100 available spots. Conversely, degrees like Food Science and Technology, Labor Relations and Human Resources, Environmental Sciences, and Communication and Public Relations received comparatively fewer applications.

Medicine remained the most desired degree for both male and female students at UMH. However, psychology and pharmacy were more popular among female applicants, while physical activity and sports sciences and public and private security were favored by male applicants.

Prospective students admitted to UMH have until July 19 to complete their registration through the self-registration application available on the university’s website.

