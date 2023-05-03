Home » Lives to the limit, from 318 kg after an extraordinary journey he reaches 100 kg: his new life
Chad Dean has made an incredible journey in Lives to the Edge. This is what his experience in the Houston clinic was like.

Lives to the limit is a program that has been following patients suffering from severe obesity for 11 seasons along the way towards weight loss. A journey led by Dr Younan Nowzaradanspecialist in bariatric surgery, who shows them a meal plan to lose weight.

The initial weight loss, in fact, has the goal of preparing for gastric bypass surgery, which allows the patients to lose weight again. Patients have to face a long journey which is not always easy, indeed, it is very hard. The point is that especially at the beginning, staying true to your choice to lose weight is not easy. In fact, obstacles such as hunger, the desire to eat junk food, the fear of not making it, not being motivated enough or more simply, rejecting change, take over.

In fact, it happens that patients abandon the program for the most disparate reasons, or simply because they don’t feel like it, they don’t have the strength to continue the journey. Others, on the other hand, are very successful and complete the journey in the best possible way, losing a lot of weight.

Lives on the Edge: Chad’s Big Transformation

Among the great successes of the program was that accomplished by Chad Dean, who traveled from Maryland to Houston to lose weight. The man started at 318kg, and showed up on the program in 2016. Chad lived an empty life, all day at eat on the sofa and was left out of work due to his excessive weight, which prevented him from moving.

Lives on the edge, Chad before and after
Chad was desperate, and so his wife decided to enroll him in Lives to the limit, to make him lose weight. Arrived in Texas, underwent the examination and then followed step by step the food plan indicated to him by Nowzaradan. Doctor Now follows his patients with great dedication and tries to do everything possible to get results, but so does the willpower and determination of the patients.

And so, following the advice of the specialist, Chad lost 218kg, weighing up to 100. Chad really wanted to change his life, and he committed to following his assigned diet, to the letter. In one year, Chad managed to lose an impressive 118kg, and currently weighs 100kg. A great work on oneself, on the other hand, can only lead to the desired goal.

