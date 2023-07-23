Living Life Full of Holes: A Chaotic Morning Routine

Title: A Hectic Morning Routine Filled with Unexpected Holes

In the whirlwind of a busy morning, one mother shares her chaotic yet endearing experience with her young child. From the moment the alarm clock rings to finally leaving the house, this mother encounters unexpected surprises, exemplifying the unpredictability of life.

The day begins with the familiar sound of her alarm clock, a faithful companion for nearly four years. Her child’s eager voice fills the room with a repetitive “mom, mom, mom” until she showers him with hugs and kisses, starting the day on a sweet note. As they go through their morning routine of picking clothes and battling with pajamas, precious minutes fly by, leaving them scrambling to finish getting ready for breakfast.

The chaotic scene continues at the breakfast table, where cups, spoons, coffee, milk, cookies, and muffins are meticulously laid out. However, a tiny dilemma arises when they realize there is no sugar in the sugar bowl. Climbing onto a stool in a comical Inspector Gadget-like manner, the mother reaches for the sugar package resting on the top shelf of the kitchen cabinet. Nevertheless, her efforts are met with the disappointment of discovering a hole in the package, scattering sugar all over the table like the sand of a clock.

Filled with the urgency of time ticking away, the mother and child quickly shift their attention to brushing their teeth. The mirror reveals their smiling faces and unkempt hair. Amidst her routine, the mother contemplates wearing earrings but dismisses the notion due to lack of time. Her child’s urgent reminder pushes her closer to the front door, leaving her earrings forgotten yet again.

As they prepare to leave the house, a peculiar incident occurs. Four coins that do not belong to anyone inexplicably fall out of the mother’s pocket, despite just placing them there. Perplexed, she discovers a hole in her pocket, prompting her to either mend it or simply ignore the existence of pockets altogether.

Determining who will drive, the mother defers to her child. They make their way to the car, which obediently starts, and the garage door opens effortlessly. Settled in the back seats, they pick a storybook to accompany them on their journey. However, the short distance in the car juxtaposes with the long walk required if one is wearing a size twenty-five shoe. They hastily endeavor to finish reading the chosen story before reaching their destination, but an unavoidable pothole in the road abruptly concludes the tale.

Reflecting on the recurring theme of holes throughout her morning, the mother ponders the lamentable absence of solutions for these elusive voids. However, she concludes that reading a book acts as preventive medicine, offering solace and escape from the unexpected holes that life presents.

In this heartfelt account of a busy morning, readers are reminded of the beauty found in life’s imperfections. The story serves as a testament to the enduring love and resilience of a mother, who navigates through the challenges of her daily routine with grace and humor.

