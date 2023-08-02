Living sustainably: This is also fun for children / balance bike instead of car, berries from the …

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Doing the shopping by bike, growing your own vegetables or reducing meat consumption: those who live sustainably are often still considered “eco” or “strange”, outsiders. “But people don’t like to attract attention. Many people find it uncomfortable to differ from their circle of friends. It must therefore become normal to behave in a climate-friendly manner. Those who don’t do so are then the outsiders,” explains psychotherapist Lea Dohm Pharmacy magazine “Baby and Family”.

Pleasure in movement: This is how the children join in

Together with Mareike Schulze, also a psychotherapist, she founded “Psychologists for Future”, an initiative of psychologists, psychotherapists and psychology students to support the Fridays for Future movement. It is important for the initiators to set a good example themselves – after all, everyone can make a contribution. For example in mobility. The maxim is: do as many trips as possible on foot, by cargo bike or by public transport. Parents can also involve their children by using their natural desire to exercise. Instead of driving them around, walk a lot and start on a balance bike or scooter as early as possible. From about three years of age it is possible to switch to a bicycle.

Gardening is also interesting for the little ones. Sweet fruit such as blackberries or raspberries are available as compact-growing shrubs without thorns. The berries are easier to pick, especially for small children – and their flowers are a feast for beneficial insects.

